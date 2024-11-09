iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

18.66
(-4.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SHRI NIWAS L& F. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended on September 30th 2024. This is also to inform that the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from October 01st 2024 and will remain closed till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on September 30th 2024. 2. Any other agenda with prior permission of Chairperson. 1. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday 03th Day of September 2024 at 01:00 P.M through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 2. As per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record of Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditor of Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. The Board consider the proposal for Raising of fund by the way of Loan from various corporate entities for strategic growth initiatives and expansion plans. The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 03rd Day of September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 2. The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarterly Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the said unaudited quarterly financial results along with copy of Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed herewith Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202411 Apr 2024
SHRI NIWAS LEASING AND FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 20 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. SHRI NIWAS LEASING AND FINANCE LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 25 Apr 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024) SHRI NIWAS LEASING AND FINANCE LTD has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 10 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 10 May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 BM OUTCOME DATED 10.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 of the Company for quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and to take on record of Limited Review Report submitted by statutory Auditor of Company for quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and to consider any other matter with the permission of chair if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 18th January 2024, as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. financial result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

SHRI NIWAS L& F.: Related News

No Record Found

