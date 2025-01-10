TO THE MEMBERS OF SHRI VASUPRADA PLANTATIONS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JOONKTOLLEE TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited (Formerly known as Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31st 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter, below our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Investment in Associate and Subsidiaries The company carries its investments in one subsidiary and one associate at cost, adjusted for impairment if any. At 31st March 2024, total investments in subsidiary and associate amounted to INR 2786.38 lakhs (net of impairment charge on investment in subsidiary made during the year of Rs. 408.36 lakhs) and the amount is significant to the financial statements. Besides obtaining an understanding of managements process and controls with regard to testing the investment for impairment, our audit procedures comprised, amongst others: The subsidiary company is incurring loss continuously. Determining whether there is objective evidence of impairment, which includes a significant shortfall in the investees actual business performance compared with budgets and significant changes in the technological, market, economic or legal environment that have an adverse effect on the fair value of the investment for investments which do not have a quoted prices in an active market, involves the exercise of significant management judgement. • We have assessed the valuation methodology used by management and the requirements in Ind AS and tested the inputs used. In view of the significance of the investments, we have considered investment valuation/ impairment to be a significant key audit matter. • Our audit response also consisted of analyzing the possible indications of impairment and discussed them with management. Refer note no 10 to the standalone financial statement • We have discussed the forecasted results of the investments with management and also reviewed the substantiation of the forecasts based on historical information. • We have reviewed the market value of assets provided by the management based upon prevalent market conditions and evidences of the market value of the assets. • We have compared the Carrying Value with Recoverable Value and taken appropriate action based on the results. • We have compared the Carrying Value with Recoverable Value and verified the action taken by the management. Valuation of Biological Assets With reference to this key audit matter, we have: The companys biological assets include standing timber, unharvested green leaf, etc., which is measured at fair value less costs to sell. Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls around the valuation of biological assets and agricultural produce. The principal assumptions and estimates in the determination of the fair value include assumptions about the yields or quantity of biological asset, market prices and the stage of transformation. The determination of these assumptions and estimates requires careful evaluation by management and could lead to material impact on the financial position and the results of the Company. • Assessing the plucking yields and basis of quantification of biological asset and analyze the stage of transformation considered for the fair valuation. In view of significance of amounts involved, we have considered the valuation of Biological Assets to be a key audit matter. • Assessing the basis, reasonableness and accuracy of adjustments made to market prices. Refer note no 9 to the standalone financial statement. • Testing the consistency of application of the fair value approaches and models over the years. Disclosure of contingent liabilities Our audit procedures included among others: The Company is exposed to different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. The company is also subject to number of significant claims and litigations. The assessment of the likelihood and quantum of any liability in respect of these matters can be judgmental due to the uncertainty inherent in their nature. I. Understanding and assessing the internal control environment relating to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes, potential claims and litigation, and contingent liabilities; At March 31, 2024, the Company has disclosed significant pending legal cases with respect to Income tax under appeal, Seigniorage Charges, lease rent and other material contingent liabilities [Refer Note 40.1 to the standalone financial statements]. II. Analyzed significant changes/update from previous periods and obtained a detailed understanding of such items. Assessed recent judgments passed by the court authorities affecting such change; We considered this to be a key audit matter, since the accounting and disclosure of claims and litigations is complex and judgmental, and the amounts involved are, or can be, material to the financial statements. III. Discussed the status of significant known actual and potential litigations with the management & noted that information placed before the board for such cases and IV. Assessment of the managements assumptions and estimates related to the recognized provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in the financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance including annexure to the Directors Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Director are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures in response to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors of the company.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Refer to paragraph "material uncertainty related to going concern" above in respect to our reporting in respect to going concern appropriateness. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the company to its directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 40.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as referred in Note No. 12.2 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as referred in Note No. 46 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend in last year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in current year. Accordingly, the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further the company has also been using a mobile application for recording attendance of some of its employees and for capturing certain data of an item of Inventory which did not have audit trail feature. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with wherever the same was enabled and operated.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 302049E

Gopal Jain Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 059147 Date: 28th May, 2024 UDIN:24059147BKEGUC6051

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited (Formerly known as Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited) of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a reasonable period of time, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is a lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except for in as follows:

Description of item of property Gross carrying value ( in Lakhs) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Building 617.29 Shreemoni Tea Company Private Limited No January, 2012 Lease Hold Land 14.92 Shreemoni Tea Company Private Limited No January, 2012 In Process of transfer in the name of the Company Lease Hold Land 2.25 Various Individual No Year 1985, 1986, 1998 & 1999 Lease Hold Land 10.60 The Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Limited No Year 2011

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate regard to the size of the Company and the nature of operations. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary; the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided any security, secured or unsecured, to any Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, except for granting loan to a wholly owned subsidiary during the year, details of which are stated below:

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount of loan granted / corporate guarantee provided during the year Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date Loan to a Subsidiary Company 646.07 363.79

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms & conditions of the grant of loan to a wholly owned subsidiary are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, loan given to the wholly owned subsidiary company is repayable on demand. There has been no default in the repayment of principal and payment of interest during the year. Accordingly reporting under clauses 3(iii)(d) & (e) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loan granted to wholly owned subsidiary is repayable on demand and the details as required as per clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is as follows: (Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars Related Party (Subsidiary Company) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year - Repayable on Demand 646.07 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loan granted by the company as applicable.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the Companys Tea, Rubber and Coffee units. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by Company in respect of product, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Services Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed statutory dues as above were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of Statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute are given below: -

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (_) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Demand 138.04 lakhs* A.Y. 2007-08 to 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal Karnataka Agricultural Income Tax Act 1957 Agricultural Income Tax 0.80 lakhs A.Y. 2012-13 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) The Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 Provident Fund 18.64 lakhs 11/2001 to 02/2003 The Hon. High Court, Ernakulam The Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 Provident Fund 26.02 lakhs 03/2003 to 08/2012 The Hon. High Court, Ernakulam The Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 Provident Fund 2.72 lakhs 12/2000 to 02/2002 The Hon. High Court, Ernakulam The Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 Provident Fund 4.42 lakhs 12/2000 to 08/2012 The Hon. High Court, Ernakulam The Kerala Plantation Tax Act, 1960 Plantation Tax 21.89 lakhs 2000-01 to 2015-16 The Hon. High Court, Ernakulam

*Net of amount paid under protest or adjusted with refund. viii. According to information and explanations given to us and record of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan and interest thereon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lenders or government or any Government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, or associate company (as defined under Companies Act, 2013).

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company which has been noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly reporting under clause (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash loss (after considering exceptional item) in the current financial year, however cash loss was incurred in immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 408.44 Lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. The Company has incurred losses in the current year and the Companys current liabilities exceeds its current assets as at 31 March 2024 by Rs. 555.44 Lakhs. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, as referred in note no. 61.2.1.d, nothing has come to our notice, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Balance sheet indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx. The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 302049E

Gopal Jain Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 059147 Date: 28th May, 2024 UDIN:24059147BKEGUC6051

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report to the members of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited (Formerly known as Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited) of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited (Formerly known as Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 302049E