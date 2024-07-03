iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Share Price

123.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.15
  • Day's High130.15
  • 52 Wk High167
  • Prev. Close130
  • Day's Low123.5
  • 52 Wk Low 74.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

130.15

Prev. Close

130

Turnover(Lac.)

3.03

Day's High

130.15

Day's Low

123.5

52 Week's High

167

52 Week's Low

74.2

Book Value

147.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 2.28%

Institutions: 2.28%

Non-Institutions: 22.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.28

8.28

8.28

4.14

Preference Capital

24.42

24.05

0

0

Reserves

97.97

106.28

116.44

106.76

Net Worth

130.67

138.61

124.72

110.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

112.04

97.07

82.86

100.12

yoy growth (%)

15.42

17.14

-17.23

13.51

Raw materials

-26.36

-18.18

-15.68

-25.94

As % of sales

23.53

18.73

18.92

25.91

Employee costs

-58.94

-54.4

-55.76

-51.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-14.22

-12.15

-23.97

-13.46

Depreciation

-6.95

-6.27

-6.34

-6.43

Tax paid

1.01

1.67

1.03

1.69

Working capital

-5.77

8.71

-25.76

-11.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.42

17.14

-17.23

13.51

Op profit growth

-34.82

-115.46

146.27

-27.76

EBIT growth

26.48

-79.85

196.55

-27.94

Net profit growth

26.11

-54.33

94.95

-16.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

107.62

114.03

122.41

106.89

92.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

107.62

114.03

122.41

106.89

92.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.82

11.36

1.13

0.6

0.94

View Annually Results

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

946.9

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

699

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,412.65

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,367.65

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,335.6

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Chairman

Hemant Bangur

Non Executive Director

Vinita Bangur

Non Executive Director

Navratan Damani

Non Executive Director

Manoj Kumar Daga

Non Executive Director

J K Surana

Non Executive Director

Smt. Komal Bhotika

Non Executive Director

Ashok Vardhan Bagree

Executive Director

lndrajit Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

Summary

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited was incorporated in 1874 under the name Joonktollee Tea Company Limited to take on grant tea plantation named Joonktollee Tea Estate in Upper Assam. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited in the year 1972. Again the name of the Company was changed from Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited to Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited on October 20, 2022. Since then, the Company acquired many tea estates and also diversified into coffee and rubber cultivation by expanding its operations in South India.The Company operates with 5 tea estates spread in Assam, Karnataka and Kerala, 1 rubber estate in Kerala and 1 Coffee estate in Karnataka. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing and Cultivation of Tea, Coffee and Rubber.On August 6, 1874 John Elliot Esq. promoted Joonktollee Tea Co. Ltd. to manage the affairs of a small Tea Estate in Upper Assam. The company was formally incorporated in 1900.In 1920s the Elliot Clan handed over the management and control to the managing agency of Kettlewell Bullen & Co. Ltd. Subsequently, in year 1954, the House of Bangurs acquired the Managing Agency and the Company and brought them under their fold. The name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited. Since then, the Company has been under the management of the Bangurs. When the Bangurs took control in 1955, the total area of the Joonktollee Tea Estate, Assam was 1804.88 acres with 511.00 ac
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd share price today?

The Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is ₹102.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is ₹74.2 and ₹167 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd?

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.79%, 3 Years at 11.66%, 1 Year at 65.29%, 6 Month at 40.37%, 3 Month at 18.18% and 1 Month at -4.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 2.29 %
Public - 22.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.