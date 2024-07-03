Summary

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited was incorporated in 1874 under the name Joonktollee Tea Company Limited to take on grant tea plantation named Joonktollee Tea Estate in Upper Assam. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited in the year 1972. Again the name of the Company was changed from Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited to Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited on October 20, 2022. Since then, the Company acquired many tea estates and also diversified into coffee and rubber cultivation by expanding its operations in South India.The Company operates with 5 tea estates spread in Assam, Karnataka and Kerala, 1 rubber estate in Kerala and 1 Coffee estate in Karnataka. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing and Cultivation of Tea, Coffee and Rubber.On August 6, 1874 John Elliot Esq. promoted Joonktollee Tea Co. Ltd. to manage the affairs of a small Tea Estate in Upper Assam. The company was formally incorporated in 1900.In 1920s the Elliot Clan handed over the management and control to the managing agency of Kettlewell Bullen & Co. Ltd. Subsequently, in year 1954, the House of Bangurs acquired the Managing Agency and the Company and brought them under their fold. The name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited. Since then, the Company has been under the management of the Bangurs. When the Bangurs took control in 1955, the total area of the Joonktollee Tea Estate, Assam was 1804.88 acres with 511.00 ac

