SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹130.15
Prev. Close₹130
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.03
Day's High₹130.15
Day's Low₹123.5
52 Week's High₹167
52 Week's Low₹74.2
Book Value₹147.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.28
8.28
8.28
4.14
Preference Capital
24.42
24.05
0
0
Reserves
97.97
106.28
116.44
106.76
Net Worth
130.67
138.61
124.72
110.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
112.04
97.07
82.86
100.12
yoy growth (%)
15.42
17.14
-17.23
13.51
Raw materials
-26.36
-18.18
-15.68
-25.94
As % of sales
23.53
18.73
18.92
25.91
Employee costs
-58.94
-54.4
-55.76
-51.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-14.22
-12.15
-23.97
-13.46
Depreciation
-6.95
-6.27
-6.34
-6.43
Tax paid
1.01
1.67
1.03
1.69
Working capital
-5.77
8.71
-25.76
-11.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.42
17.14
-17.23
13.51
Op profit growth
-34.82
-115.46
146.27
-27.76
EBIT growth
26.48
-79.85
196.55
-27.94
Net profit growth
26.11
-54.33
94.95
-16.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
107.62
114.03
122.41
106.89
92.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
107.62
114.03
122.41
106.89
92.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.82
11.36
1.13
0.6
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
946.9
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
699
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,412.65
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,367.65
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,335.6
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Chairman
Hemant Bangur
Non Executive Director
Vinita Bangur
Non Executive Director
Navratan Damani
Non Executive Director
Manoj Kumar Daga
Non Executive Director
J K Surana
Non Executive Director
Smt. Komal Bhotika
Non Executive Director
Ashok Vardhan Bagree
Executive Director
lndrajit Roy
Reports by Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd
Summary
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited was incorporated in 1874 under the name Joonktollee Tea Company Limited to take on grant tea plantation named Joonktollee Tea Estate in Upper Assam. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited in the year 1972. Again the name of the Company was changed from Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited to Shri Vasuprada Plantations Limited on October 20, 2022. Since then, the Company acquired many tea estates and also diversified into coffee and rubber cultivation by expanding its operations in South India.The Company operates with 5 tea estates spread in Assam, Karnataka and Kerala, 1 rubber estate in Kerala and 1 Coffee estate in Karnataka. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing and Cultivation of Tea, Coffee and Rubber.On August 6, 1874 John Elliot Esq. promoted Joonktollee Tea Co. Ltd. to manage the affairs of a small Tea Estate in Upper Assam. The company was formally incorporated in 1900.In 1920s the Elliot Clan handed over the management and control to the managing agency of Kettlewell Bullen & Co. Ltd. Subsequently, in year 1954, the House of Bangurs acquired the Managing Agency and the Company and brought them under their fold. The name of the Company was changed to Joonktollee Tea & Industries Limited. Since then, the Company has been under the management of the Bangurs. When the Bangurs took control in 1955, the total area of the Joonktollee Tea Estate, Assam was 1804.88 acres with 511.00 ac
The Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is ₹102.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd is ₹74.2 and ₹167 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.79%, 3 Years at 11.66%, 1 Year at 65.29%, 6 Month at 40.37%, 3 Month at 18.18% and 1 Month at -4.20%.
