iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

118
(-4.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

112.04

97.07

82.86

100.12

yoy growth (%)

15.42

17.14

-17.23

13.51

Raw materials

-26.36

-18.18

-15.68

-25.94

As % of sales

23.53

18.73

18.92

25.91

Employee costs

-58.94

-54.4

-55.76

-51.93

As % of sales

52.61

56.04

67.29

51.87

Other costs

-25.47

-22.56

-23.8

-27.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.73

23.24

28.72

27.23

Operating profit

1.24

1.91

-12.39

-5.03

OPM

1.11

1.97

-14.95

-5.02

Depreciation

-6.95

-6.27

-6.34

-6.43

Interest expense

-9.74

-8.61

-6.39

-7.53

Other income

1.22

0.82

1.15

5.53

Profit before tax

-14.22

-12.15

-23.97

-13.46

Taxes

1.01

1.67

1.03

1.69

Tax rate

-7.11

-13.8

-4.32

-12.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.21

-10.47

-22.93

-11.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.21

-10.47

-22.93

-11.76

yoy growth (%)

26.11

-54.33

94.95

-16.85

NPM

-11.79

-10.79

-27.68

-11.75

Shri Vasuprada : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.