Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
112.04
97.07
82.86
100.12
yoy growth (%)
15.42
17.14
-17.23
13.51
Raw materials
-26.36
-18.18
-15.68
-25.94
As % of sales
23.53
18.73
18.92
25.91
Employee costs
-58.94
-54.4
-55.76
-51.93
As % of sales
52.61
56.04
67.29
51.87
Other costs
-25.47
-22.56
-23.8
-27.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.73
23.24
28.72
27.23
Operating profit
1.24
1.91
-12.39
-5.03
OPM
1.11
1.97
-14.95
-5.02
Depreciation
-6.95
-6.27
-6.34
-6.43
Interest expense
-9.74
-8.61
-6.39
-7.53
Other income
1.22
0.82
1.15
5.53
Profit before tax
-14.22
-12.15
-23.97
-13.46
Taxes
1.01
1.67
1.03
1.69
Tax rate
-7.11
-13.8
-4.32
-12.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.21
-10.47
-22.93
-11.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-13.21
-10.47
-22.93
-11.76
yoy growth (%)
26.11
-54.33
94.95
-16.85
NPM
-11.79
-10.79
-27.68
-11.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.