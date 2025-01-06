Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-14.22
-12.15
-23.97
-13.46
Depreciation
-6.95
-6.27
-6.34
-6.43
Tax paid
1.01
1.67
1.03
1.69
Working capital
-5.77
8.71
-25.76
-11.91
Other operating items
Operating
-25.93
-8.04
-55.04
-30.11
Capital expenditure
35.93
6.08
7
1.31
Free cash flow
9.99
-1.96
-48.04
-28.79
Equity raised
240.55
234.19
292.9
329.17
Investing
0.43
-0.28
0.75
-14.71
Financing
50.84
69.17
43.48
13.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
301.81
301.11
289.1
298.92
