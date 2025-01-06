iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

123.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shri Vasuprada FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-14.22

-12.15

-23.97

-13.46

Depreciation

-6.95

-6.27

-6.34

-6.43

Tax paid

1.01

1.67

1.03

1.69

Working capital

-5.77

8.71

-25.76

-11.91

Other operating items

Operating

-25.93

-8.04

-55.04

-30.11

Capital expenditure

35.93

6.08

7

1.31

Free cash flow

9.99

-1.96

-48.04

-28.79

Equity raised

240.55

234.19

292.9

329.17

Investing

0.43

-0.28

0.75

-14.71

Financing

50.84

69.17

43.48

13.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

301.81

301.11

289.1

298.92

