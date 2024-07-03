iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Quarterly Results

118
(-4.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

35.45

27.43

15.93

35.43

31.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.45

27.43

15.93

35.43

31.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.46

0.48

-1.95

14.26

0.08

Total Income

36.91

27.91

13.99

49.69

31.18

Total Expenditure

29.53

32.87

18.65

37.42

29.36

PBIDT

7.38

-4.96

-4.67

12.28

1.82

Interest

1.5

1.74

1.28

1.63

1.73

PBDT

5.88

-6.7

-5.95

10.64

0.1

Depreciation

1.78

1.73

1.91

1.91

1.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.14

0

Deferred Tax

-0.28

-0.32

-0.54

-0.17

-0.22

Reported Profit After Tax

4.38

-8.1

-7.31

8.76

-1.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.02

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.38

-8.1

-7.31

8.74

-1.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

11.33

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.38

-8.1

-7.31

-2.59

-1.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.28

-9.78

-8.82

10.57

-1.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.28

8.28

8.28

8.28

8.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.81

-18.08

-29.31

34.65

5.85

PBDTM(%)

16.58

-24.42

-37.35

30.03

0.32

PATM(%)

12.35

-29.52

-45.88

24.72

-5.11

