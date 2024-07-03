Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35.45
27.43
15.93
35.43
31.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.45
27.43
15.93
35.43
31.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.46
0.48
-1.95
14.26
0.08
Total Income
36.91
27.91
13.99
49.69
31.18
Total Expenditure
29.53
32.87
18.65
37.42
29.36
PBIDT
7.38
-4.96
-4.67
12.28
1.82
Interest
1.5
1.74
1.28
1.63
1.73
PBDT
5.88
-6.7
-5.95
10.64
0.1
Depreciation
1.78
1.73
1.91
1.91
1.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.14
0
Deferred Tax
-0.28
-0.32
-0.54
-0.17
-0.22
Reported Profit After Tax
4.38
-8.1
-7.31
8.76
-1.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.38
-8.1
-7.31
8.74
-1.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
11.33
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.38
-8.1
-7.31
-2.59
-1.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.28
-9.78
-8.82
10.57
-1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.28
8.28
8.28
8.28
8.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.81
-18.08
-29.31
34.65
5.85
PBDTM(%)
16.58
-24.42
-37.35
30.03
0.32
PATM(%)
12.35
-29.52
-45.88
24.72
-5.11
