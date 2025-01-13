Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.28
8.28
8.28
4.14
Preference Capital
24.42
24.05
0
0
Reserves
97.97
106.28
116.44
106.76
Net Worth
130.67
138.61
124.72
110.9
Minority Interest
Debt
50
45.82
64.84
84.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.42
11.69
12.62
13.15
Total Liabilities
192.09
196.12
202.18
208.19
Fixed Assets
138.21
138.91
141.77
110.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.81
31.95
48.47
48.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.68
4.87
4.17
4.36
Networking Capital
11.67
16.9
7.36
45.36
Inventories
21.11
16.62
16.91
21.9
Inventory Days
55.08
82.34
Sundry Debtors
0.8
1.79
1.53
1.49
Debtor Days
4.98
5.6
Other Current Assets
16.51
24.58
13.24
46.04
Sundry Creditors
-2.67
-3.86
-4.62
-4.74
Creditor Days
15.05
17.82
Other Current Liabilities
-24.08
-22.23
-19.7
-19.33
Cash
0.73
3.49
0.41
0.38
Total Assets
192.1
196.12
202.18
208.2
