Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Key Ratios

122.7
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:28:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.51

16.02

-13.49

12.55

Op profit growth

-65.95

-139.92

120.45

-21.47

EBIT growth

165.49

-89.39

123.69

-8.37

Net profit growth

54.99

-60.61

68.64

0.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.31

4.42

-12.84

-5.04

EBIT margin

-4.21

-1.81

-19.89

-7.69

Net profit margin

-12.1

-8.94

-26.35

-13.51

RoCE

-2.45

-0.92

-8.08

-3.15

RoNW

-3.33

-2.18

-4.47

-2.19

RoA

-1.76

-1.13

-2.67

-1.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-17.89

-23.08

-58.61

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.5

Cash EPS

-27.42

-40.62

-76.55

-53.7

Book value per share

141.48

253.19

275.98

378.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.85

-3.07

-0.76

0

P/CEPS

-3.16

-1.74

-0.58

-1.89

P/B

0.61

0.28

0.16

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

53.48

25.9

-9.45

-364.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-6.96

-17.31

-5.1

-11.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.78

5.73

19.35

23.59

Inventory days

61.94

63.05

64.58

76

Creditor days

-16.37

-21.11

-20.04

-15.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.47

0.2

2.52

1.01

Net debt / equity

0.63

0.88

0.65

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

46.44

19.68

-6.32

-11.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.31

-15.92

-17.37

-24.3

Employee costs

-53.25

-56.05

-66.65

-52.66

Other costs

-23.11

-23.6

-28.81

-28.07

