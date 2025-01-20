Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.51
16.02
-13.49
12.55
Op profit growth
-65.95
-139.92
120.45
-21.47
EBIT growth
165.49
-89.39
123.69
-8.37
Net profit growth
54.99
-60.61
68.64
0.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.31
4.42
-12.84
-5.04
EBIT margin
-4.21
-1.81
-19.89
-7.69
Net profit margin
-12.1
-8.94
-26.35
-13.51
RoCE
-2.45
-0.92
-8.08
-3.15
RoNW
-3.33
-2.18
-4.47
-2.19
RoA
-1.76
-1.13
-2.67
-1.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-17.89
-23.08
-58.61
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-27.42
-40.62
-76.55
-53.7
Book value per share
141.48
253.19
275.98
378.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.85
-3.07
-0.76
0
P/CEPS
-3.16
-1.74
-0.58
-1.89
P/B
0.61
0.28
0.16
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
53.48
25.9
-9.45
-364.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-6.96
-17.31
-5.1
-11.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.78
5.73
19.35
23.59
Inventory days
61.94
63.05
64.58
76
Creditor days
-16.37
-21.11
-20.04
-15.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.47
0.2
2.52
1.01
Net debt / equity
0.63
0.88
0.65
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
46.44
19.68
-6.32
-11.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.31
-15.92
-17.37
-24.3
Employee costs
-53.25
-56.05
-66.65
-52.66
Other costs
-23.11
-23.6
-28.81
-28.07
