Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
91.68
99.6
107.05
91.9
84.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.68
99.6
107.05
91.9
84.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.77
11.8
1.58
0.69
0.75
Total Income
108.45
111.4
108.63
92.6
85.43
Total Expenditure
98.05
99.31
99.38
78.76
87.34
PBIDT
10.4
12.09
9.25
13.84
-1.91
Interest
4.83
6.77
8.42
7.26
5.4
PBDT
5.57
5.31
0.82
6.57
-7.32
Depreciation
5.58
6.07
5.85
5.39
5.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0
0
0.16
0.13
Deferred Tax
-0.88
-0.85
-0.87
-1.25
-1.19
Reported Profit After Tax
0.72
0.1
-4.16
2.28
-11.81
Minority Interest After NP
0.04
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.68
0.1
-4.16
2.28
-11.81
Extra-ordinary Items
11.33
10.12
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.65
-10.02
-4.16
2.28
-11.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.87
0.12
-10.04
5.49
-28.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.28
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.34
12.13
8.64
15.05
-2.25
PBDTM(%)
6.07
5.33
0.76
7.14
-8.64
PATM(%)
0.78
0.1
-3.88
2.48
-13.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.