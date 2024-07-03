iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd Nine Monthly Results

114.4
(-3.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

91.68

99.6

107.05

91.9

84.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.68

99.6

107.05

91.9

84.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.77

11.8

1.58

0.69

0.75

Total Income

108.45

111.4

108.63

92.6

85.43

Total Expenditure

98.05

99.31

99.38

78.76

87.34

PBIDT

10.4

12.09

9.25

13.84

-1.91

Interest

4.83

6.77

8.42

7.26

5.4

PBDT

5.57

5.31

0.82

6.57

-7.32

Depreciation

5.58

6.07

5.85

5.39

5.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0

0

0.16

0.13

Deferred Tax

-0.88

-0.85

-0.87

-1.25

-1.19

Reported Profit After Tax

0.72

0.1

-4.16

2.28

-11.81

Minority Interest After NP

0.04

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.68

0.1

-4.16

2.28

-11.81

Extra-ordinary Items

11.33

10.12

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.65

-10.02

-4.16

2.28

-11.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.87

0.12

-10.04

5.49

-28.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.28

4.14

4.14

4.14

4.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.34

12.13

8.64

15.05

-2.25

PBDTM(%)

6.07

5.33

0.76

7.14

-8.64

PATM(%)

0.78

0.1

-3.88

2.48

-13.94

Shri Vasuprada: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.