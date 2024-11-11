Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter/ half-year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Accordingly, we are enclosing the following: i. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations; ii. Disclosures in accordance with Regulation 52 (4) of the Listing Regulations; iii. Security Cover Certificate pursuant to Regulation 54 read with Regulation 56 of the Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.15 p.m. and concluded at 15.30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Accordingly, we are enclosing the following: i. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as required under Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations; ii. Disclosures in accordance with Regulation 52 (4) of the Listing Regulations; iii. Security Cover Certificate pursuant to Regulation 54 read with Regulation 56 of the Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, inter-alia - considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 15.30 p.m. Read less.. The copy of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith for your records. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 15.30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Updates on Directors Resignation of Mr. Navratan Bhairuratan Damani (DIN : 00057401), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024