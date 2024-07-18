iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Vasuprada Plantations Ltd AGM

117.2
(4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Shri Vasuprada CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 20242 Jul 2024
AGM 13/08/2024 In compIiance of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) We enclose the details of the Voting Results in respect of the Resolutions bearing item nos. 1 to 4 placed at the 150th Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened on 13th August, 2024, in the prescribed format as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the Scrutinizers Report is also attached for your information and record. Summary of the proceedings of the 150th Annual General Meeting We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 150th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 13th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means (VC/OAVM) facility to transact business as stated in the Notice dated 28th May, 2024. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

