TO THE MEMBERS OF

SHRIVENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other

information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and ourauditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express anyform of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, Profit/loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls and ensuring their operating effectiveness and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report

that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness ofsuch controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of ourAuditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control thatwe identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement thatwe have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure 1”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143(3) oftheAct, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and beliefwere necessary for the purposes of ouraudit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from ourexamination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreementwith the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) oftheAct;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure2”.

(3) With respect to the other matters to be included in theAuditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i The Company has a pending litigation as disclosed with impact as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements refer Note No.26(a) to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(iv) (a) On the basis of written representations received and taken on record from the

management, no funds other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) further, management has represented that no funds other as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, securityorthelikeon behalf ofthe Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures nothing has come to our notice that can cause us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) In ouropinion, based on information and explanation provided to us dividend not declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act2013.

(vi) In our opinion, based on information and explanation provided to us company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Joshi & Shah

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.144627W)

Jaydip Joshi

Partner

Membership No.170300

UDIN: 24170300BKFGWU4064

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024]

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible asset:

a) (A) The Company is in the process of maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years of physically verifying the Property, Plant and Equipment. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The company have immovable properties and title deeds are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits Rs.8508.18 lakhs in excess of five hundred lakh rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns and stock statements were filed by the Company to the lender.

iii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not made investments in companies, firms, limited liabilities partnership or any other parties. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans as unsecured to Companies during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any party and has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) have been complied with.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year in terms of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the publicare not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company is generally regular in

depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income-tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year and no such dues are outstanding for more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax, Value added tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 172.13 FY 2016-17 (AY 2017-18) Commissioner Of Income-Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.15 FY 2017-18 (AY 2018-19) Commissioner Of Income-Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 70.01 FY 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) Commissioner Of Income-Tax (Appeal)

* net of amount paid under protest.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax, 1961 (43 of1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company

x. a) During the year, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is notapplicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014with the Central Government.

c) We have neither come across any instance of whistle-blower complaints nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in Note 35 of the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Company has Internal Audit System in place and it is in commensurate with the size and nature of the business of company. No material discrepancy was observed in the Internal Audit Report provided to us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one yearfrom the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of theAct. Accordingly, clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act for any ongoing project. Accordingly, clause (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion, the financial statements are standalone; Hence, paragraph 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For Joshi &Shah

CharteredAccountants

(Firm Registration No.144627W)

Jaydip Joshi

Partner

Membership No.170300

UDIN: 24170300BKFGWU4064

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29th May, 2024

ANNEXURE2

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“theAct”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited(“the Company”) as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for ouraudit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control overfinancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting and such internal financial controls overfinancial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control overfinancial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.