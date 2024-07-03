Summary

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited was originally incorporated as Shri Venkatesh Refineries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing as well as marketing of Soyabean Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Edible Oil, Cooking Oil and their by-products. It is also involved in Production, Processing and Preservation of Soyabean Oil and Palm Oil. At present, it works a refining capacity of almost 36000 tons. Apart from refining of edible oil, Company is engaged in the business of trading of edible oil mainly soyabean oil, cotton seed oil and palm oil as well. In 2004, the Company started production at its factory site located at Erandol. In 2014, it setup Lecithin Plant. In 2018, the Company installed solar power panels of 650 KWH at its factory premises and generated electricity used for captive consumption. In 2019, it expanded the installed capacity from 17,310 TPA to 36,000 TPA for refining edible oil. In 2020, the Company started trading of sunflower oil under the brand name, Rich Sun.The Company has raised money from public by launching an IPO of 29,28,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs. 11.71 Crore in Oc

