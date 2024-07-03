iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Share Price

226
(-1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open230
  • Day's High230
  • 52 Wk High241.95
  • Prev. Close230
  • Day's Low221.4
  • 52 Wk Low 68.5
  • Turnover (lac)38.42
  • P/E34.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.09
  • EPS6.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)499.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

230

Prev. Close

230

Turnover(Lac.)

38.42

Day's High

230

Day's Low

221.4

52 Week's High

241.95

52 Week's Low

68.5

Book Value

33.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

499.9

P/E

34.28

EPS

6.71

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.12

11.06

11.06

8.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.5

55.07

41.84

18.98

Net Worth

79.62

66.13

52.9

27.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

336.95

235.42

226.84

yoy growth (%)

43.12

3.78

Raw materials

-321.62

-224.16

-217.56

As % of sales

95.45

95.21

95.9

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.33

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.69

2.99

1.85

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.54

-0.43

Tax paid

-1.18

-0.78

-0.59

Working capital

25.78

9.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.12

3.78

Op profit growth

41.45

42.95

EBIT growth

41.79

42.03

Net profit growth

58.91

75.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Ganapati Kabre

Whole-time Director

Anil Ganpati Kabre

Whole-time Director

Shantanu Ramesh Kabre

Whole-time Director

Prasad Dinesh Kabre

Independent Director

Anisha Sheshnath Pandey

Independent Director

Sushmita Swarup Lunked

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mausam Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

Summary

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited was originally incorporated as Shri Venkatesh Refineries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing as well as marketing of Soyabean Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Edible Oil, Cooking Oil and their by-products. It is also involved in Production, Processing and Preservation of Soyabean Oil and Palm Oil. At present, it works a refining capacity of almost 36000 tons. Apart from refining of edible oil, Company is engaged in the business of trading of edible oil mainly soyabean oil, cotton seed oil and palm oil as well. In 2004, the Company started production at its factory site located at Erandol. In 2014, it setup Lecithin Plant. In 2018, the Company installed solar power panels of 650 KWH at its factory premises and generated electricity used for captive consumption. In 2019, it expanded the installed capacity from 17,310 TPA to 36,000 TPA for refining edible oil. In 2020, the Company started trading of sunflower oil under the brand name, Rich Sun.The Company has raised money from public by launching an IPO of 29,28,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs. 11.71 Crore in Oc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd share price today?

The Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹226 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is ₹499.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is 34.28 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is ₹68.5 and ₹241.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd?

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.32%, 3 Years at 105.82%, 1 Year at 128.86%, 6 Month at 65.17%, 3 Month at 71.71% and 1 Month at 18.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 26.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

