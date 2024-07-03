Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹230
Prev. Close₹230
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.42
Day's High₹230
Day's Low₹221.4
52 Week's High₹241.95
52 Week's Low₹68.5
Book Value₹33.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)499.9
P/E34.28
EPS6.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.12
11.06
11.06
8.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.5
55.07
41.84
18.98
Net Worth
79.62
66.13
52.9
27.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
336.95
235.42
226.84
yoy growth (%)
43.12
3.78
Raw materials
-321.62
-224.16
-217.56
As % of sales
95.45
95.21
95.9
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.33
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.69
2.99
1.85
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.54
-0.43
Tax paid
-1.18
-0.78
-0.59
Working capital
25.78
9.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.12
3.78
Op profit growth
41.45
42.95
EBIT growth
41.79
42.03
Net profit growth
58.91
75.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Ganapati Kabre
Whole-time Director
Anil Ganpati Kabre
Whole-time Director
Shantanu Ramesh Kabre
Whole-time Director
Prasad Dinesh Kabre
Independent Director
Anisha Sheshnath Pandey
Independent Director
Sushmita Swarup Lunked
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mausam Agrawal
Summary
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited was originally incorporated as Shri Venkatesh Refineries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing as well as marketing of Soyabean Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Edible Oil, Cooking Oil and their by-products. It is also involved in Production, Processing and Preservation of Soyabean Oil and Palm Oil. At present, it works a refining capacity of almost 36000 tons. Apart from refining of edible oil, Company is engaged in the business of trading of edible oil mainly soyabean oil, cotton seed oil and palm oil as well. In 2004, the Company started production at its factory site located at Erandol. In 2014, it setup Lecithin Plant. In 2018, the Company installed solar power panels of 650 KWH at its factory premises and generated electricity used for captive consumption. In 2019, it expanded the installed capacity from 17,310 TPA to 36,000 TPA for refining edible oil. In 2020, the Company started trading of sunflower oil under the brand name, Rich Sun.The Company has raised money from public by launching an IPO of 29,28,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs. 11.71 Crore in Oc
The Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹226 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is ₹499.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is 34.28 and 6.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd is ₹68.5 and ₹241.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.32%, 3 Years at 105.82%, 1 Year at 128.86%, 6 Month at 65.17%, 3 Month at 71.71% and 1 Month at 18.43%.
