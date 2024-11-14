Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Dear Sir, We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, Friday 18, 2024, which commenced at 5.30 PM and concluded at 6.35 PM, The following items were discussed in the meeting:- 1. Appointed CS Mausam Agrawal as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. 2. Transacted other business as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. Thanking you

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/(s) Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the SHRI VENKATESH REFINERIES LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia 1) To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In this connection kindly note that pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 (the Code) Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for persons specified under the Code shall remain closed beginning from the time of issue of this Intimation and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the outcome of Board Meeting. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. Dear Sir, We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, November 14, 2024, which commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 9.10 PM, the following items were discussed in the meeting: - 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Transacted other business as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. Thank You. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider & approve increase in authorised share capital. 2) To approve Annual Report of the Company. 3) To approve Material Related Party Transaction(s). 4) To consider & approve AGM notice. 5) To consider the appointment of scrutinizer to conduct AGM and scrutiny of voting along with e-voting results regarding conversion 6) To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 7) To appoint Cost Accountant of the Company. 8) To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company. 9) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In this connection kindly note that pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 (the Code) Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for persons specified under the Code shall remain closed beginning from the time of issue of this Intimation and it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the outcome of Board Meeting. Dear Sir, We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting was held, 06/09/2024 commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 5.00 PM, the following items were discussed 1. Increase in authorised share capital to ? 60,00,00,000 (Rupees Sixty crores) divided into 6,00,00,000 (Six Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- subject to approval by members of the company . 2. Approved Material Related Party Transaction(s). 3. Approved Annual Report of the Company. 4. Approved AGM notice. 5. Appointed M/s Nitin Sharma & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct AGM and scrutiny of voting along with e-voting results 6. Appointed Internal Auditor of Company. 7. Appointed Secretarial Auditor of Company. 8. Transacted other business as may be necessary with the permission of the Chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, August 20, 2024, which commenced at 5.00 PM and concluded at 6.45 PM, the following items were discussed in the meeting: - 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approved the proposal to increase oil refining capacity to 300 TPD. 3. Took note on resignation of Company Secretary. 4. Transacted other business as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 20, 2024, has approved the proposal to increase oil refining capacity by 200 TPD at Erandol, Jalgaon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) Any other General matter.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) and take on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 b) to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. c) To recommend Statutory Auditor of the Company. d) Any other General matter. We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, May 29, 2024, which commenced at 6.00 PM and concluded at 11.00 PM, The following items were discussed in the meeting:- Recommended Rs 1 per share as Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to the approval of Members in the Annual General Meeting. We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, May 29, 2024, which commenced at 6.00 PM and concluded at 11.00 PM, The following items were discussed in the meeting:- 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommended Rs 1 per share as Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 subject to the approval of Members in the Annual General Meeting. 3. Recommended for reappointment of M/s Joshi & Shah, Chartered Accountant as Statutory Auditor of the Company. 4. Approved Related Party Transaction for the Financial Year 2024-25. 5. Approved the proposal of shifting of registered office from Jalgaon to Mumbai subject to the approval of Members in the Annual General Meeting. 6. Transacted other business as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the Chair We considered, approved and took on record the Financial Statements ( Standalone) of the Company for the Forth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To appoint Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. Dear Sir, We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today, April 18, 2024, which commenced at 5.30 PM and concluded at 6.35 PM, The following items were discussed in the meeting:- 1. Appointed CS Sapna Kamaldas Vaishnav as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. 2. Transacted other business as may be deemed necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly. Thanking you Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024