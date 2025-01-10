Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.12
11.06
11.06
8.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.5
55.07
41.84
18.98
Net Worth
79.62
66.13
52.9
27.11
Minority Interest
Debt
124.04
77.22
73.36
57.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.2
1.09
1.06
0.65
Total Liabilities
204.86
144.44
127.32
85.3
Fixed Assets
27.62
23.69
22.65
22.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
172.59
119.88
103.81
61.88
Inventories
181.12
129.75
108.87
62.69
Inventory Days
67.9
Sundry Debtors
11.79
3.04
1.8
0.28
Debtor Days
0.3
Other Current Assets
11.81
10.82
6.99
7.01
Sundry Creditors
-25.94
-14.81
-8.19
-6.33
Creditor Days
6.85
Other Current Liabilities
-6.19
-8.92
-5.66
-1.77
Cash
4.64
0.87
0.85
0.82
Total Assets
204.85
144.44
127.31
85.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.