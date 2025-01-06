Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.69
2.99
1.85
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.54
-0.43
Tax paid
-1.18
-0.78
-0.59
Working capital
25.78
9.31
Other operating items
Operating
28.63
10.97
Capital expenditure
0.86
3.87
Free cash flow
29.5
14.84
Equity raised
35.01
32.26
Investing
-0.3
0.14
Financing
41.09
24.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
105.3
71.32
