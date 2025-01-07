Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
336.95
235.42
226.84
yoy growth (%)
43.12
3.78
Raw materials
-321.62
-224.16
-217.56
As % of sales
95.45
95.21
95.9
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.33
-0.25
As % of sales
0.17
0.14
0.11
Other costs
-4.29
-3.54
-3.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.27
1.5
1.7
Operating profit
10.43
7.37
5.16
OPM
3.09
3.13
2.27
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.54
-0.43
Interest expense
-5.13
-3.93
-3.01
Other income
0.03
0.09
0.14
Profit before tax
4.69
2.99
1.85
Taxes
-1.18
-0.78
-0.59
Tax rate
-25.2
-26.27
-32.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.5
2.2
1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
3.5
2.2
1.26
yoy growth (%)
58.91
75.12
NPM
1.04
0.93
0.55
