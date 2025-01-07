iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

227.75
(-1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

336.95

235.42

226.84

yoy growth (%)

43.12

3.78

Raw materials

-321.62

-224.16

-217.56

As % of sales

95.45

95.21

95.9

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.33

-0.25

As % of sales

0.17

0.14

0.11

Other costs

-4.29

-3.54

-3.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.27

1.5

1.7

Operating profit

10.43

7.37

5.16

OPM

3.09

3.13

2.27

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.54

-0.43

Interest expense

-5.13

-3.93

-3.01

Other income

0.03

0.09

0.14

Profit before tax

4.69

2.99

1.85

Taxes

-1.18

-0.78

-0.59

Tax rate

-25.2

-26.27

-32.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.5

2.2

1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

3.5

2.2

1.26

yoy growth (%)

58.91

75.12

NPM

1.04

0.93

0.55

Shri Venkatesh : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.