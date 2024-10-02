iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd AGM

234
(-0.40%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shri Venkatesh CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Dear Sir Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulation 2015, The register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Monday 23rd September 2024 and Monday 30th September 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the Purpose of the Annual General Meeting and Dividend. We would like to inform that the company has fixed Monday 23rd September 2024 as Cut off day for the purpose of remote e-voting and dividend for ascertaining the names of the shareholders in dematerialized form who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted at the AGM holding shares. You are requested to take the same on your records. Read less.. Dear Sir This is to inform that 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.30 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Visual means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Read less.. Dear Sir/Madam In terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We have enclosed the proceeding of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Dear Sir/Madam We are submitting revised proceeding of the Annual general Meeting. Kindly acknowledge and take on record of the same. Thanking You (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

