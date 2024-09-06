Dear Sir Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulation 2015, The register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Monday 23rd September 2024 and Monday 30th September 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the Purpose of the Annual General Meeting and Dividend. We would like to inform that the company has fixed Monday 23rd September 2024 as Cut off day for the purpose of remote e-voting and dividend for ascertaining the names of the shareholders in dematerialized form who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted at the AGM holding shares. You are requested to take the same on your records. Read less.. Dear Sir/madam With reference to the earlier intimation dated 06/09/2024, Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, The register of member and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from the Tuesday 24 September 2024 to Monday 30th September 2024 for the purpose of AGM and determining the member who would be eligible to receive dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)