The Board of Directors

Shricon Industries Limited

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying the standalone financial statements of Shricon Industries Limited

( the Com pan/)- which compnsp the standalone balance sheet as at March 31,2024, and the standalone

statement ot Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of

changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the

Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other

explanatory information for the year ended on that date, (here in after referred to as "the standalone

financial statements").

2 ln our opink>n antl

to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, theaforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") inthe manner so required andive a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standardsprescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015. as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state ofaffairs of the Company as at March 31.2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equityand its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3 We conducted our audit of the standalone financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards

are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities tor the Audit ot the standalone financial

Statements" section of our report. We a.e independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of

Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the Independence

requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions

of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in

accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we

have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone

Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We dont find any matter required Attention under Emphasis of Matter.

Key audit matters

5. Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance

in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed

in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion

thereon,

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the

financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit

included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material

misstatement of the financial statements. On the basis of the results of our audit procedures including

the procedures performed to address these matters, we do not provide a separate opinion on these

matters.

Other Information

c. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information

comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial

Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Auditors Report

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not

express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

? In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the

standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material

misstatement of this other Information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial

statements

9 I he Companys Board of Director is responsible for the mailers stated in section 134(b) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial .Statements that give a true and

fair View of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in

equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting

principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate

accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and

application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are

reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of

the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due

to fraud or error.

to. In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, management and board of directors are

responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as

applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting

unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no

realistic alternative but to do so.

u. The Hoard of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial

Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and

to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted

m accordance with Standards ot Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when

it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of

users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain

professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and

obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis tor our opinion. The risk

of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from

error, as fraud may involve collusion, Toi-Bcry, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the

override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Acl, we are

also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal

financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events

or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going

concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our

auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such

disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence

obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause

the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements

including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the

underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements that

individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably

knowledgeable user of the standalone Financial Statements may be influenced We consider

quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in

evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in

the standalone Financial Statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters the

planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant

deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

is We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with

relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all

relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence

and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those

.".mers mat were or most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the

current period and are therefore the key audit matters

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public

disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter

should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would

reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under sectionl97(16) of the Act

as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration

paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions

of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid

down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

is. As required by the Companies {Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("CARO 2020"), issued by the Central

Gove, rirnent of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure

A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent

applicable.

19. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating

effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

20. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far

as rt appears from our examination of those books.

c The standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of standalone Profit and Loss including Other

Comprehens.ve Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement

of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

j In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the hid AS specified

under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken

on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from

being appointed as a director in terms of Section 154 (2) of the Act.

f With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best

of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1 The Company has disclosed that there are no pending litigations impacting its financial position

in Its standalone Financial Statements.

n The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting

standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative

contracts.

Hi The company is not required to be transferred any amount, to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund.

iw (a) The management has represented that, to the best ot its knowledge and belief, as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested

either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with

the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as

disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any

person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in willing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend

or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on

behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer Note 51 to the standalone financial statements);

and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in

the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the

representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

21. The company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year by the Company therefore

reporting of compliance with Section 123 of the Act. Is not applicable.

22. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting

software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log)

facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the

software. Further; during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail

feature being tampered with.

For R. 5. DANI & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000243C) Ashok Mangal Partner M. No.071714 Place : Kota Date : 29th May, 2024 UDIN : 24071714BKHGUG3795

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Shricon Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(a) (A) The

Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, includingquantitative details and situation, of Property. Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a

phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion is

reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the

program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the

Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than properties where the company is the

lessee and the lease agreements arc duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial

statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during

the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the

valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in

the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible

assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on

(or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami

1988 (as amended in (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)

Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the

Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by

Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as

compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5

crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, accordingly the

requirements under clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not

commented upon.

iii- (a) During the year, the company has not made investments, provided security and granted loans or

advances in the nature of secured and unsecured loans, to companies, firms. Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit piocedure

performed by us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either

repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of the provisions

of sections 185 and 186(1) of the Act, the other provision of the section 186 of the Act are not

applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year

in terms Of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 7G or

any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, provisions of

clause 3{v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under the sub section

(1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the

provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/

accrued in the books of account In respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services

Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs,

duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly

deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect

of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax. Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs,

cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than

six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-

tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and nnv nther

statutory dues, which have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority as on 31 March

2024, on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to Lhe information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, we have not come across any transactions not recorded

in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the

tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment uf loans or

other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in

the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit

procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or

financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they

were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us,

and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds

raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the

standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any

funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates

Companies or Joint Ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we

report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its

subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any

preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible

debentures during the year

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the honks and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the

Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any

such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed

under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not filed with the Central

Government during the year and therefore, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower

complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under

clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a

Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the

records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177

and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the

financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an

internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv The Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected

with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act

under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(a) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities

without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934

(b) The Company is not a CIC as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(c) As per information provided in course of our audit, the Group to which Company belongs,

does not have CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately

preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into

consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios,

ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other

information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions,

nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as

on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at

the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance

sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we

npither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year

from the balance sheet date, will get discharged hy the Company as and when they fall due

xx. (a) The According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination

of the records of the Company, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the

year under report to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with

second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(h) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of

the records of the Company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of

Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing projects.

For R. S. DANI & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000243C) Ashok Mangal Partner M. No. 071714 Place : Kota Date : 29* May, 2024 UDIN : 24071714BKHGUG3795

Annexure 13 to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 19 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the

members of Shricon Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and

for the year ended March 31, 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with

reference to the standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial

Statements of Shricon Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in

conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the

year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal

financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established

by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit ot Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the

Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These

responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls that were operating effwrtively for ensuring the orderly and

efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the

safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy

and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable

financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls

With reference to the standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted

our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed

to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of

internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and

both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply

with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance

about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone

Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated

effectively in all material respects.

4 Our audit involves performing procedures to oblain audit evidence about the adequacy

of the internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone Financial

Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with

reference to the standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of

internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements,

assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design

and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures

selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of

material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or

error.

5. Wp believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to

provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system

with reference to the standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone Financial

Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial

Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability

of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone Financial Statements for

external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial

Statements includes those polities arid procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of

records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and

dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that

transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone Financial

Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts

and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations

of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance

regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition

or the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Financial

Statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone

Fi nan dal Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the

standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper

management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may

occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial

controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone

Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that

the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial

controls system with reference to the standalone Financial Statements and such internal

financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements were operating

effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting

criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal

control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.