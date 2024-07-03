Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹190.15
Prev. Close₹190.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹190.15
Day's Low₹189.9
52 Week's High₹310.6
52 Week's Low₹77.45
Book Value₹37.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.55
P/E53.11
EPS3.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.09
2.22
1.01
0.64
Net Worth
4.33
3.46
2.25
1.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.21
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.55
-0.12
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.11
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-246.11
-156.57
41.41
71.67
EBIT growth
-54.88
-1,382.77
-125.53
86.85
Net profit growth
-96.04
-544.61
-156.37
74.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Om Prakash Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
Neelima Maheshwari
Independent Director
Mr. Manish Gupta
Independent Director
Rahul Rohira
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shricon Industries Limited was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Limited on February 24, 1984 as Public Limited Company in the State of Rajasthan. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of civil work. The issued & paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.124 lacs comprising of 12, 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The equity shares of SIL have been listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE).
The Shricon Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹189.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shricon Industries Ltd is ₹23.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shricon Industries Ltd is 53.11 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shricon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shricon Industries Ltd is ₹77.45 and ₹310.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shricon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.42%, 3 Years at 81.60%, 1 Year at 157.76%, 6 Month at 60.13%, 3 Month at -10.31% and 1 Month at -8.49%.
