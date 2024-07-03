iifl-logo-icon 1
Shricon Industries Ltd Share Price

189.9
(-0.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open190.15
  • Day's High190.15
  • 52 Wk High310.6
  • Prev. Close190.15
  • Day's Low189.9
  • 52 Wk Low 77.45
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E53.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.76
  • EPS3.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shricon Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

190.15

Prev. Close

190.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

190.15

Day's Low

189.9

52 Week's High

310.6

52 Week's Low

77.45

Book Value

37.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.55

P/E

53.11

EPS

3.58

Divi. Yield

0

Shricon Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

Shricon Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shricon Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.84%

Non-Promoter- 29.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shricon Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.09

2.22

1.01

0.64

Net Worth

4.33

3.46

2.25

1.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.21

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

0.55

-0.12

0.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.11

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-246.11

-156.57

41.41

71.67

EBIT growth

-54.88

-1,382.77

-125.53

86.85

Net profit growth

-96.04

-544.61

-156.37

74.99

No Record Found

Shricon Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shricon Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Om Prakash Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

Neelima Maheshwari

Independent Director

Mr. Manish Gupta

Independent Director

Rahul Rohira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shricon Industries Ltd

Summary

Shricon Industries Limited was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Limited on February 24, 1984 as Public Limited Company in the State of Rajasthan. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of civil work. The issued & paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.124 lacs comprising of 12, 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The equity shares of SIL have been listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE).
Company FAQs

What is the Shricon Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shricon Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹189.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shricon Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shricon Industries Ltd is ₹23.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shricon Industries Ltd is 53.11 and 5.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shricon Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shricon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shricon Industries Ltd is ₹77.45 and ₹310.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shricon Industries Ltd?

Shricon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.42%, 3 Years at 81.60%, 1 Year at 157.76%, 6 Month at 60.13%, 3 Month at -10.31% and 1 Month at -8.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shricon Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shricon Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.16 %

