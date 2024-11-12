Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SHRICON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12th 2024 at its Registered Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other item with the permission of the chairman. The Board Meeting shall be preceded by-Audit Committee Meeting and other committees on the same day. Outcome of board meeting held on 12th November, 2024 for approving financial results. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

SHRICON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 2/2024-25 Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results and other Agenda items for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 in pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Limited Review report and Financials for quarter ended June 2024. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, August 09th, 2024 at its Registered Office, the Board inter alia has transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (Enclosed). 2. Considered and take on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; (Enclosed). 3. Considered the quarterly compliances made by the company as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 4. Considered the quarterly compliances made by the company as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Further, please note that the Company has already made necessary arrangement to publish the same in the newspapers as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 3:00 PM. You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

SHRICON INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record Audited Financial Results (Statements) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. To fix day date time and venue of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and matter connected therewith. 4. To approve the Notice of the AGM along with its Explanatory Statement and Annexure if any. 5. To finalize the date of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To consider and approve other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Outcome Enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday March 30th, 2024 at its Registered Office, the Board inter alia has transacted the businesses regarding Appointment of Additional(Independent) Director of the Company

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, March 02nd, 2024 at its Registered Office, the Board inter alia has transacted the following businesses: 1. To appoint Ms. Bhavika Sharma as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect on terms and remuneration as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board meeting started at 2.30 pm and ended on 3.10 PM.

