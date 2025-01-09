Shricon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.09
2.22
1.01
0.64
Net Worth
4.33
3.46
2.25
1.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
1.02
3.77
5.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.34
4.48
6.02
7.07
Fixed Assets
2.83
4.18
5.76
6.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
0.26
0.3
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
0.02
-0.06
-0.04
Inventories
0.02
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0
0.07
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.1
-0.15
Cash
0.54
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
4.35
4.48
6.02
7.07
