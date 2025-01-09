iifl-logo-icon 1
Shricon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

184.2
(-3.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.09

2.22

1.01

0.64

Net Worth

4.33

3.46

2.25

1.88

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

1.02

3.77

5.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.34

4.48

6.02

7.07

Fixed Assets

2.83

4.18

5.76

6.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.95

0.26

0.3

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.03

0.02

-0.06

-0.04

Inventories

0.02

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0.04

0.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0

0.07

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

-0.1

-0.15

Cash

0.54

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

4.35

4.48

6.02

7.07

