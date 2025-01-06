Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.21
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
-0.04
As % of sales
0
39.82
0
0
Other costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
26.73
0
0
Operating profit
-0.1
0.07
-0.12
-0.09
OPM
0
33.43
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.11
-0.06
0
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.32
-0.05
-0.02
Other income
0.52
0.91
0.12
0.36
Profit before tax
0.05
0.55
-0.12
0.24
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-56.6
-0.01
3.36
-9.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.55
-0.12
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.55
-0.12
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-96.04
-544.61
-156.37
74.99
NPM
0
253.83
0
0
No Record Found
