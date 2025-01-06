Shricon Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.55
-0.12
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.11
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.43
-0.17
0.16
Capital expenditure
-0.12
2.57
-0.02
1.34
Free cash flow
-0.12
3
-0.19
1.5
Equity raised
1.23
0.84
1.81
1.2
Investing
0.14
-0.15
0.13
-0.01
Financing
8.39
3.87
1.11
0.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.64
7.56
2.86
3.49
