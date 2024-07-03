Shricon Industries Ltd Summary

Shricon Industries Limited was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Limited on February 24, 1984 as Public Limited Company in the State of Rajasthan. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of civil work. The issued & paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.124 lacs comprising of 12, 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The equity shares of SIL have been listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE).