Shricon Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Indian economic overview
Indian real estate 2024 trends are characterized by innovation, sustainability and
affordability. As
developers, it is pivotal to seize emerging opportunities and adapt to changing consumer preferences and
technological advancements.
Opportunities & Threats
Real estate means that the investment of capital and resources to improve the land,
buildings, roads, utility
system, fixtures, and structures. Some of the main 4 types of real estate are land, commercial, industrial,
and residential.
When we say the real estate business, then it has to perform various functions like;
brokerage, management,
marketing, development, sales, professional services, and lending. It provides many career and job
opportunities in the following categories; sale agent, real estate attorney, analyst, appraiser, home and
building inspector, commercial broker, loan underwriter, and mortgage specialist.
The SWOT analysis of the real estate business would help us to see things from
different angles like
strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that this industry has to face.
Here it follows;
Strengths of Real Estate Business
Some of the core strengths of real estate business are as follows;
Value Multiplies Overtime
The investment in the real estate property is one such asset, where the value of your
investment increases
with time. If a new housing society, main road, or a railway line is connected with your property, then its
value multiplies much time more.
Less Risky Investment
Unlike investment in the bonds and shares; where you lose almost all of your money if
the stock doesnt go
up in the market. On the other hand, investment in real estate property is one of the safest investments. Its
value doesnt fall from the sky and you would lose everything.
Even its value does fall, and then you can use your property for other purposes like
rents, crops, buildings,
etc. In that case, you wont go bankrupt just like it happens with the investment of bonds and shares.
Authority over the Use of Land
Once you have ownership of your property, then you can do whatever you want to do with
your land.
Whether you want to cultivate some crops or fields, drill down the land for the oil and gas, or establish
some building for the rent or other purposes. You would have complete authority over tire use of the land.
No other asset would provide you such autonomy over its use.
Inflation Hedge
An inflation hedge is an economic term and it means when the currency of a country
shuts getting devaluing
either because of the macro-economic factors or inflation. Then you invest your capital to protect inflation
and investors interests. Assets like real estate property, gold, or silver fall in the
category of good inflation
hedge that would not only save the country from inflation but also the investor as well.
Used as Collateral
When you apply for a loan from the financial institution, then the bank would require
real estate property
to issue you the loan. Even the land isnt providing much value in the open market, but you can still use it
as a security to buy a loan from the bank or any other private business owner.
Traded in the Open Market
Just like a stock market for bonds and shares, banking industry, or the livestock
market for the animals. But
you wont see a specific market for the real estate business. Some brokers and agents work in this industry,
and their target market is almost everyone.
It doesnt matter whatever your background or field is, you could invest or buy the
real estate property. As
long as you have enough capital and something valuable to trade with, then you arc the target market.
Weaknesses of Real Estate Business
Some of the internal weaknesses of real estate business are as follows;
Difficult to Transfer Ownership
When it comes to transferring the ownership of a real estate property, then it involves
so many people and
other institutions. Sometimes it takes years to transfer the ownership from one generation to next. The more
family members and relatives are involved, the longer it would take because you would have to bring
everyone on the same page.
Not Liquid Asset
The cash is a liquid asset that you can buy anything from anyone anywhere. The real
estate property1 isnt a
liquid asset; it means that you have to sell it to make it liquid in order to make purchases that you like.
Sometimes, when it comes to liquefying your real estate asset, the market doesnt
provide you the rate that
you want. You have to sell your asset at a lower rate in case of an emergency.
Huge Capital Required
When it comes to owning a real estate property, then it is not easy. It requires huge
capital and something
very valuable to buy the land. Sometimes people work their entire lives and they cant build one house of
their dreams.
Limited Supply
The supply of land in a country or a region is limited; you cant stretch it out for
more people. If the land
becomes less for you in a country, then you can move out to other countries. The laws and regulations of
other countries dont allow you to own a property easily. You have overcome many hurdles to own land if
youre an ordinary person.
Opportunities for Real Estate Business
Some of the external opportunities that the real estate business could use to its
advantage are as follows;
Global Demand
If it wasnt for the land, then no country in the world would have invaded other
countries. The fertile
beautiful landscape is in great demand across the world because you can use it for production and tourism
as well.
Rapidly Growing
The way technology and the mechanical industry is inventing new tools and machinery,
the growth and
productivity of the fertile land are increasing rapidly. People didnt much care for the land in the past, but
now it means profit. Therefore, everyone is in the race of getting a piece of it.
New Areas have Great Potential
The construction machinery and material have made all kinds of architects and real
estate designs possible.
However, modern buildings have a great scope of attracting new investors and businesses into your country.
Threats to Real Estate Business
Some of the external threats that are out of the control of real estate business are as follows;
Economic Recession
When the economy of the country is in recession, then people start spending less. When
people spend less,
then it affects badly the overall sale of businesses. As a result, no one would be willing to spend in the real
estate property because of the uncertain environments. Economic recession is out of the control of anyone,
it takes a lot of time for a country to get out of it.
Competition with other Assets
Real estate is not only a solid asset in the market. There are other assets as well
that are even more valuable
than real estate. Like gold, silver, oil and gas, wheat, and etc. The most important advantage of such assets
is that they arc moveable, and you can liquefy it in a market where theyre in great demand. Growth in the
other asset means that people wont take real estate assets seriously.
Price Falls due to Less Demand
The market of the real estate business is very uncertain. When more people are
interested in the property,
then its value increases. When people stop showing interest, then its value falls from the sky. For instance,
if you need cash instantly and the real estate market is down, therefore, you have to sell it at a very price in
such circumstances.
Conclusion: SWOT Analysis of Real Estate Business
After studying the swot analysis, we have concluded that the real estate business is a
great profitable
industry. But it depends on many other external factors. Therefore, it is very important to be familiar with
all other variable factors before making any purchase decision.
Company Overview
Shricon Industries Limited was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Limited
on February 24,
1984 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Public Limited Company in the State of Rajasthan. The name of
Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The company is engaged in tire
business of civil work. The Company has leveraged its rich family legacy and business experience to service
the real estate needs of mid and lower-income segment of the society.
Risk management
Economic risk: Slowdown in the global or national economy due to the second and third
wave of the
pandemic could decelerate the Companys growth.
Mitigation: The pandemic has forced people to stay in their homes during lockdown,
leading to the demand
for larger homes. The company is optimistic of being able to leverage this reality and increase the carpet
area sold, a growth opportunity.
Competition risk: Growing competition could cannibalise the Companys market share.
Accessibility risk: Projects beyond centralized locations could hinder sales as
customers prefer centralized
location.
Cost risk: Significant variations in land acquisition cost, approvals cost and raw
material prices might lead
to considerable losses.
Mitigation: The company has a systematic approach to acquire large land tracts at reasonable rates.
Mitigation: The company has a planned approach to strategies its operations and project
development plans
through exploring economically beneficial Joint Ventures to fund its projects and mitigate the cash How
mismatches.
Financial performance
Shricon Industries followed the accrual basis of accounting under the historical cost
convention. Its
accounts were prepared on the basis of Ind AS as per Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with
Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.
Balance Sheet
|Sr. No. Particulars
|31/03/2024
|31/03/2023
|Amount Rs. In lakhs
|1 Borrowings
|0.86
|101.81
|2 Non-current assets
|377.54
|444.55
|3 Other Non-current liabilities
|0
|0
Profit & Loss statement
|Sr. Particulars No
|31/03/2024
|31/03/2023
|Increase / (Decrease) as compared to previous year
|1 Total Revenues
|154.58
|170.24
|-15.66
|2 Expenses
|67.50
|49.27
|18.23
|3 EBITDA
|69.09
|51.52
|17.57
|4 Finance Cost
|4.38
|29.69
|25.31
|5 Depreciation and amortisation
|1.59
|2.25
|-0.66
|6 Profit (Loss) after tax
|87.06
|120.95
|-33.89
Working capital management
|Sr. No. Particulars
|31/03/2024
|31/03/2023
|Amount Rs. In lakhs
|1 Current assets
|59.63
|4.36
|2 Current ratio
|17.33
|3.38
|3 Inventories
|2.10
|0
|4 Current liabilities
|3.44
|1.29
|5 Cash and bank balances
|54.00
|1.68
KEY Ratios:
|Particulars
|Numerator
|Denominator
|31.03.2024
|31.03.2023
|Variance %
|Reason for variance of above 25%
|Current Ratio (no.
of times)
|Current
Assets
|Current
Liabilities
|17.33
|3.38
|413%
|Current Assets increased in Current year as compared to previous year.
|Debt Equity ratio
(no. of times)
|Total Debt
|Shareholders Equity
|0.01
|0.30
|-97%
|Ratio change due to profit in last 2 year.
|Debt service ( Interest
coverage )ratio (no.
of times)
|Earnings before Interest and Tax
|Interest
Charges
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Company has no term loan, therefore not applicable.
|Return on Equity Ratio (%)
|Net Profits after taxes
|Average Shareholders Equity
|0.20
|0.35
|-43%
|Net Income in current Year high as compared to previous reporting Year.
|Inventory turnover ratio (no. of times)
|Cost of goods sold (or) sales
|Average
Inventory
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Trade
Receivables turnover ratio (no.
of times)
|Net Credit Sales
|Average trade receivables
|106.66
|1.26
|8365%
|Turnover of Company very high as compared to previous year reporting Year.
|Trade payables turnover ratio (no.
of times)
|Net Credit Purchases
|Average trade payables
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Net Capital
Turnover
Ratio
|Net Sales
|Working
Capital
|1.02
|0.06
|1603%
|Turnover of Company high as compared to previous reporting Year.
|Net profit ratio
(%)
|Net Profits after taxes
|Net Sales
|0.56
|0.71
|-21%
|NA
|Return on Capital
employed (%)
|Earnings before interest and taxes
|Capital
Employed
|0.21
|0.34
|-38%
|Profit arise in current Year low as compared to previous year, So tills ratio is low as compared to previous year
|Return on Investment
|Income on investment
|Investment made by company
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
Cautionary statement
This statement made in this section describes the Companys objectives, projections,
expectation and
estimations which may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws
and regulations. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future
events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be
realised by tire Company. Actual result could differ materially from those expressed in the statement or
implied due to the influence of external factors which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company
assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis
of any subsequent developments.
