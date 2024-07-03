Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited (Formerly known Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited) was established in March, 1993 and later on the Company name was changed from Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited to Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited effective on September 22, 2016. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceuticals formulations and laboratory testing. The company provides varieties of products to the clientele. Their product portfolio includes Antibiotics (Penicillin), Anti Biotics (Cephalosporin), Anti Biotics, Macrolides, Quinolones, Anti Bacterial, Anti Fungal, Anti Malarial, Anti Viral, Anti Protozoal, Anti Anthelmintic, Sedative and Tranquilliser, Anti Depressant, Anti Manic, Anti Emetic, Anti Ulcer, Beta Blockers, Diuretics, Analgesic, Analgesic (NASID), Muscle Relaxants, Anti Tuberculosis, Vitamin Products, Anti Allergics, Corticosteroids, Hyper and Hypoglycemic, Others.The company has four manufacturing divisions namely tablets (General and Beta Lactum) Capsules (General and Beta Lactum), Liquid and small volume parental. Their manufacturing unit is located at Rakanpur in Gujarat.The company customers include leading Manufacturers like Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Makers Laboratories Limited, Agenta Pharma Limited etc.The company has assisted in the development and manufacture of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious pharmaceuticals companies around the world.In FY 2013-14, the Company got approval from Honble High Court of Gujarat for revival of Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited and Amalgamation of Proper Dealcomm Private Limited with the erstwhile Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited and Re-organization of Share Capital of Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement vide Honble High Court of Gujarat order dated 20 December, 2013.