SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹165.65
Prev. Close₹157.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹228.16
Day's High₹165.65
Day's Low₹158.55
52 Week's High₹157.8
52 Week's Low₹30.79
Book Value₹12.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)725.35
P/E47.82
EPS3.3
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.95
3.91
1.57
1.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.69
21.38
14.78
14.03
Net Worth
57.64
25.29
16.35
15.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.84
5.65
5.34
5.13
yoy growth (%)
109.3
5.9
4.02
6.46
Raw materials
-3
-0.99
-0.95
-1.04
As % of sales
25.33
17.5
17.79
20.29
Employee costs
-4.4
-1.96
-1.27
-1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.72
0.94
1.05
Depreciation
-1.47
-0.96
-0.73
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.26
-0.42
-0.55
Working capital
0.39
1.47
0.26
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
109.3
5.9
4.02
6.46
Op profit growth
-6.61
2.11
10.28
24.06
EBIT growth
-90.08
-26.76
-6.95
15.17
Net profit growth
-92.29
-12.12
4.55
321.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dakshesh Shah
Executive Director
Payal Mehta
Independent Director
Bhoomiben Patel
Independent Director
Sarjeevan Singh
Independent Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Whole Time Director
Sanskruti Patel
Whole Time Director
Dhruvin Shah
Independent Director
Pinki Nirmal Sagar
Whole Time Director
Anar Jayesh Patel
Independent Director
Jitendra shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita Kabraa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited (Formerly known Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited) was established in March, 1993 and later on the Company name was changed from Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited to Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited effective on September 22, 2016. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceuticals formulations and laboratory testing. The company provides varieties of products to the clientele. Their product portfolio includes Antibiotics (Penicillin), Anti Biotics (Cephalosporin), Anti Biotics, Macrolides, Quinolones, Anti Bacterial, Anti Fungal, Anti Malarial, Anti Viral, Anti Protozoal, Anti Anthelmintic, Sedative and Tranquilliser, Anti Depressant, Anti Manic, Anti Emetic, Anti Ulcer, Beta Blockers, Diuretics, Analgesic, Analgesic (NASID), Muscle Relaxants, Anti Tuberculosis, Vitamin Products, Anti Allergics, Corticosteroids, Hyper and Hypoglycemic, Others.The company has four manufacturing divisions namely tablets (General and Beta Lactum) Capsules (General and Beta Lactum), Liquid and small volume parental. Their manufacturing unit is located at Rakanpur in Gujarat.The company customers include leading Manufacturers like Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Makers Laboratories Limited, Agenta Pharma Limited etc.The company has assisted in the development and manufacture of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious p
The Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹725.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 47.82 and 12.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹30.79 and ₹157.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.62%, 3 Years at 229.28%, 1 Year at 400.32%, 6 Month at 50.36%, 3 Month at 102.13% and 1 Month at 152.64%.
