iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

165.65
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.65
  • Day's High165.65
  • 52 Wk High157.8
  • Prev. Close157.8
  • Day's Low158.55
  • 52 Wk Low 30.79
  • Turnover (lac)228.16
  • P/E47.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.39
  • EPS3.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)725.35
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

165.65

Prev. Close

157.8

Turnover(Lac.)

228.16

Day's High

165.65

Day's Low

158.55

52 Week's High

157.8

52 Week's Low

30.79

Book Value

12.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

725.35

P/E

47.82

EPS

3.3

Divi. Yield

0.16

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 48.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.95

3.91

1.57

1.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.69

21.38

14.78

14.03

Net Worth

57.64

25.29

16.35

15.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.84

5.65

5.34

5.13

yoy growth (%)

109.3

5.9

4.02

6.46

Raw materials

-3

-0.99

-0.95

-1.04

As % of sales

25.33

17.5

17.79

20.29

Employee costs

-4.4

-1.96

-1.27

-1.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0.72

0.94

1.05

Depreciation

-1.47

-0.96

-0.73

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.26

-0.42

-0.55

Working capital

0.39

1.47

0.26

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

109.3

5.9

4.02

6.46

Op profit growth

-6.61

2.11

10.28

24.06

EBIT growth

-90.08

-26.76

-6.95

15.17

Net profit growth

-92.29

-12.12

4.55

321.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dakshesh Shah

Executive Director

Payal Mehta

Independent Director

Bhoomiben Patel

Independent Director

Sarjeevan Singh

Independent Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Whole Time Director

Sanskruti Patel

Whole Time Director

Dhruvin Shah

Independent Director

Pinki Nirmal Sagar

Whole Time Director

Anar Jayesh Patel

Independent Director

Jitendra shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita Kabraa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited (Formerly known Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited) was established in March, 1993 and later on the Company name was changed from Relish Pharmaceuticals Limited to Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited effective on September 22, 2016. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceuticals formulations and laboratory testing. The company provides varieties of products to the clientele. Their product portfolio includes Antibiotics (Penicillin), Anti Biotics (Cephalosporin), Anti Biotics, Macrolides, Quinolones, Anti Bacterial, Anti Fungal, Anti Malarial, Anti Viral, Anti Protozoal, Anti Anthelmintic, Sedative and Tranquilliser, Anti Depressant, Anti Manic, Anti Emetic, Anti Ulcer, Beta Blockers, Diuretics, Analgesic, Analgesic (NASID), Muscle Relaxants, Anti Tuberculosis, Vitamin Products, Anti Allergics, Corticosteroids, Hyper and Hypoglycemic, Others.The company has four manufacturing divisions namely tablets (General and Beta Lactum) Capsules (General and Beta Lactum), Liquid and small volume parental. Their manufacturing unit is located at Rakanpur in Gujarat.The company customers include leading Manufacturers like Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Makers Laboratories Limited, Agenta Pharma Limited etc.The company has assisted in the development and manufacture of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹725.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 47.82 and 12.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹30.79 and ₹157.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.62%, 3 Years at 229.28%, 1 Year at 400.32%, 6 Month at 50.36%, 3 Month at 102.13% and 1 Month at 152.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.96 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 48.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.