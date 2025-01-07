iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

173.9
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.84

5.65

5.34

5.13

yoy growth (%)

109.3

5.9

4.02

6.46

Raw materials

-3

-0.99

-0.95

-1.04

As % of sales

25.33

17.5

17.79

20.29

Employee costs

-4.4

-1.96

-1.27

-1.09

As % of sales

37.14

34.66

23.87

21.22

Other costs

-2.9

-1.05

-1.5

-1.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.51

18.69

28.1

29.97

Operating profit

1.54

1.64

1.61

1.46

OPM

13

29.14

30.22

28.51

Depreciation

-1.47

-0.96

-0.73

-0.46

Interest expense

0

0

-0.04

0

Other income

0

0.03

0.11

0.06

Profit before tax

0.06

0.72

0.94

1.05

Taxes

-0.13

-0.26

-0.42

-0.55

Tax rate

-193.73

-36.22

-44.27

-52.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0.46

0.52

0.5

Exceptional items

0.1

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.46

0.52

0.5

yoy growth (%)

-92.29

-12.12

4.55

321.93

NPM

0.3

8.16

9.83

9.78

