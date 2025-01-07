Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.84
5.65
5.34
5.13
yoy growth (%)
109.3
5.9
4.02
6.46
Raw materials
-3
-0.99
-0.95
-1.04
As % of sales
25.33
17.5
17.79
20.29
Employee costs
-4.4
-1.96
-1.27
-1.09
As % of sales
37.14
34.66
23.87
21.22
Other costs
-2.9
-1.05
-1.5
-1.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.51
18.69
28.1
29.97
Operating profit
1.54
1.64
1.61
1.46
OPM
13
29.14
30.22
28.51
Depreciation
-1.47
-0.96
-0.73
-0.46
Interest expense
0
0
-0.04
0
Other income
0
0.03
0.11
0.06
Profit before tax
0.06
0.72
0.94
1.05
Taxes
-0.13
-0.26
-0.42
-0.55
Tax rate
-193.73
-36.22
-44.27
-52.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0.46
0.52
0.5
Exceptional items
0.1
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.46
0.52
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-92.29
-12.12
4.55
321.93
NPM
0.3
8.16
9.83
9.78
