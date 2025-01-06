Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
0.72
0.94
1.05
Depreciation
-1.47
-0.96
-0.73
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.26
-0.42
-0.55
Working capital
0.39
1.47
0.26
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
-1.15
0.96
0.05
0.23
Capital expenditure
3.23
2.45
4.68
0.96
Free cash flow
2.07
3.41
4.73
1.2
Equity raised
27.62
26.78
25.92
25.09
Investing
0
0
0.01
0
Financing
14.11
9.64
3.62
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.07
Net in cash
43.81
39.84
34.28
26.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.