Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

165.65
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Shukra Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

0.72

0.94

1.05

Depreciation

-1.47

-0.96

-0.73

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.26

-0.42

-0.55

Working capital

0.39

1.47

0.26

0.19

Other operating items

Operating

-1.15

0.96

0.05

0.23

Capital expenditure

3.23

2.45

4.68

0.96

Free cash flow

2.07

3.41

4.73

1.2

Equity raised

27.62

26.78

25.92

25.09

Investing

0

0

0.01

0

Financing

14.11

9.64

3.62

0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.07

Net in cash

43.81

39.84

34.28

26.46

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

