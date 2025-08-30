Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd has won a major order from HSCC (India) Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, which was acting on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The company said it received a Letter of Award on August 28, 2025, confirming the supply of medicines and diagnostic kits to the Technical Mission of India in Kabul, Afghanistan. The contract, valued at ₹24.06 crore, includes the complete scope of supply along with packing, forwarding, insurance and delivery right up to the consignee site in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Shukra Pharmaceuticals said this development highlights its ability to handle government-backed healthcare projects abroad and demonstrates its track record in executing complex international assignments.

The company added that the order would further strengthen its global presence and fits with its broader ambition of becoming a reliable partner for large-scale medical supply projects supported by the Government of India.

