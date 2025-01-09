Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To offer and issue of equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to eligible shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be decided at a later date) for an amount not exceeding ? 36 crore in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws (the Rights Issue). In connection with our earlier correspondence dated 4th January, 2025 wherein the Company intimated about the Board meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th January, 2025, we would like to inform the Exchange and all Stakeholders that certain matters, including the matters relating to Right Issue which were originally scheduled to be transacted at the ensuing Board meeting have now been deferred for being considered by the Board. The Company will intimate in due course and in accordance with the SEBI LODR regulations about the date of the Board meeting at which the offer and issue of equity shares of the Company, will be considered. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company For the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 ol the current F.Y 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

APPOINTMENT OF SHEETAL SHAH AS DIRECTOR AND RITU KAPOOR AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN THE MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday September 28 2024. Board meeting conducted to consider rights issue and approve the draft offer letter Board meeting conducted to consider and approve Rights issues and approve draft offer letter to consider and approve right issue and approve draft offer letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Increase in the authorised share capital of company.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Resignation of Mr. Mehul Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from July 10, 2024, Appointment of Ms. Anar Jayesh Patel (DIN: 02588388 ), as Additional Director (Whole-time Director), liable to retire by rotation, designated as Executive Director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 10, 2024 to July 09, 2029 and appointment of Mr. Jitendra Somchand Shah ( DIN: 01609325), as an Additional Director categorized as Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. July 10, 2024 to July 9 2029

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024 Wednesday at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. To Consider Adopt and Approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Recommend final dividend to the members of the company for the financial year 2023-24 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from 1ST April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. With Reference to the subject, the board of directors of the company has recommended the dividend of Rs. 1/- that is 10% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

The Company is informing the exchange about allotment of bonus shares The Company has received approval from shareholders to issue bonus shares through postal ballot on April 03rd 2024 and the BSE In Principle approval received on 18th March, 2024 bearing letter no: LOD/Bonus/BN-IP/TT/1444/2023-24. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today has approved allotment of 3,28,40,958 shares having face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each in ratio of 3(Three) new Equity shares for every 1(One) Equity shares held by the shareholders as on record date i.e. 20th April, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

The Board of directors has April 20, 2024 as record date.

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

Intimation of the independent directors meeting to be held on 28th March, 2024. Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal for issuance of fully paid up bonus equity shares to the members of the Company subject to necessary approval; 2. To consider and approve the proposal of increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. if needed subject to necessary approval; 3. To consider and finalize the matters to be included in Notice of EGM/Postal Ballot including day Date Place & Time if required; Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Reg. 2015 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 23rd February 2024 to 02nd March 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. till 48 hours after the public announcement of outcome of Board meeting scheduled to be held on February 29 2024 for the designated employees of the Company. Company Has Informed The Exchange That The Board Of Directors At Its Meeting Held On February 29, 2024, Have Considered And Approved Bonus At The Ratio Of 3 : 1, i.e 3 Equity Shares For Every 1 Equity Shares Held. Company has increased its Authorized capital Company has proposed to changed its Article of Association Other agenda are attached herewith. The Company has informed the Stock exchange regarding Bonus issue and such other matter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024