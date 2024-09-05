Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited is a public limited company with a global perspective. Manufacturing, exporting and marketing in both domestic and international markets. Buyers in Australia, Uganda, Kenya, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Mauratius and the Republic of Yemen depend upon Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for quality qualification.

In the vast Indian pharmaceutical market comprising of over 20,000 manufacturing units, Shukra has earned itself a formidable reputation. Expertise in research and development, formulation manufacturing, latest quality movements and in-depth insight into the Indian and International pharmaceutical markets, Shukra has made unrivaled progress.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has assisted in the development and manufacture of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious pharmaceutical companies from around the world.

Shukra relies on quality, efficiency, expertise in research and development and in-depth insight into the Indian & International pharmaceutical markets.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Indian pharmaceutical industrys success has been built on the foundations of its distinctive capabilities in key areas of the value chain, such as manufacturing, product development and process innovation. Recently, the industry has been facing headwinds both domestically, and in key global markets (like the US) which has subdued its growth to the existing Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of seven to eight percent. Nonetheless, many opportunities still exist across new geographies and product classes for Indian pharmaceutical players to chart an accelerated growth path.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Supporting state-sponsored health coverage programs and a focus on chronic healthcare could enable universal drug access The Ayushman Bharat Yojana (a centrally sponsored National Health Protection programme) is estimated to benefit 10 crore vulnerable families (about 50 crore beneficiaries or about 40 percent of Indias population). It will provide poorer households with affordable access to healthcare facilities, while also improving health insurance penetration. This is an opportunity for the industry to help Indias underserved masses with affordable drugs. Additionally, with the disease burden in India now transitioning towards chronic diseases, there is an increased demand for specialized drugs which are currently more expensive than acute drugs. The industry is well placed to address this need through affordable, high quality drugs for chronic diseases. Pursuing opportunities in newer product classes such as bio-similars, gene therapy and specialty drugs until now, the Indian pharmaceutical industrys success has largely been due to production of generics drugs. While the industry was one of the first to initiate biosimilar development and launch in the Indian market (e.g., the first bio-similar to Rituximab, Reditux, was launched by Indias Dr. Reddys in 2007), successes in the developments at scale of next-generation product classes such as gene therapy and specialty drugs have been limited. The enabling environment on supporting development, i.e. Department of biotechnology and regulatory could have played a more facilitating role but are possibly constrained. Spurring innovation in these product classes can usher-in the next leg of growth for Indian pharma industry. For example, the biosimilars market could exceed USD 60 billion by 2030. If Indian Pharma industry is able to capture even 10 percent of this market, it could grow by 13 percent. Pharmaceutical companies however, will have to take a long-term view, about 8 to 10 years, to capture these opportunities, since investments in these technologies have high gestation periods. It may also need conducive investment environment in the domestic market to be able to do so.

As the industry aspires to become the worlds largest supplier by volume, the next wave of growth could come from increasing exports to large and traditionally underpenetrated markets such as Japan, China, Africa, Indonesia and Latin Americas. For example, the Japanese pharma market was worth over USD 85 billion in 2018, with Indian pharmaceutical companies having a share of less than one percent. Penetration in these markets may require a new business model (e.g., partnerships with local manufacturers, distributors, etc.) to adapt to local market requirements. Government interventions and trade-relations support will help in enabling market access for Indian pharmaceutical companies in these markets

CHALLENGES:

India is yet to achieve universal healthcare access to healthcare in India is inadequate in comparison to the size of the population. About 29 skilled health workers are available for every 10,000 people in India compared to about 41 in China, and about 111 in the United States. While India meets WHOs critical threshold of about 23 skilled professionals for every 10,000 people, it would need to add 1.5 million healthcare professionals (as compared to China), a 42 percent increase to meet the needs of population. This is extremely critical for a healthy India and a thriving healthcare ecosystem. The inability to pay for healthcare bills is another challenge that Indians face. Indian governments expenditure on healthcare is low (about 1 percent of GDP) compared to 2.5 to 3 percent of GDP of other developing economies such as China, Malaysia and Thailand. With less than a third of Indians having health insurance, the rest of the population pays medical bills from their own pockets. As a result, they must make tough trade-offs between their healthcare needs, and other necessities. Such challenges need innovative digital interventions to mitigate accessibility shortcomings at optimal costs.

Lack of a stable pricing and policy environment favorable for long-term investment decisions Frequent and unexpected changes to the domestic pricing policy have created an uncertain environment for investments and innovation. The government and stakeholders would need to constructively engage to develop a framework that ensures availability and accessibility of affordable drugs for citizens, while ensuring a workable pricing structure for pharmaceutical companies.

The financial year 2023-24 marked resurgence in growth post the financial crisis. Higher investment spending, especially in the emerging markets, is pushing growth in the global economy. As a result, several countries are gradually returning to normal macroeconomic policies. However, the economic health in parts of Europe and the fiscal trends in some other countries is cause for concern and continue to impact the world economy.

The forecast for the Indian economy is positive with growth expected to touch 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal year. Yet, constant inflation in the country is taking its toll and rising global commodity prices is only compounding the problem.

A growing trend was that more Indian pharmaceutical companies focused on semi-urban and rural markets for incremental growth opportunities. During the year, the industry also witnessed Indian Pharma companies selling out to the multinationals.

STRENGTH:

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited is managed by promoters who are competent technocrats & have practical exposure. Company is WHO-GMP certified since 1998 and strictly comply with it. Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited intend to mark its presence in countries like Uganda, Kenya, Sri Lanka, U.K, U.S.A, Canada, Dubai, Denmark, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Mozambique, Mali, Republic of Guinea and aims to go in more number of countries to expand its business. We also serve the export merchants based abroad, for example our U.K based buyers who cater to countries like Senegal, Ghana. Denmark based buyers cater to NGOs tendering. Australians serve all Pacific Islands like Papua New Guinea, Solomon, Kiribati, Tonga & Thailand. Whereas Singaporeans cater to Ukraine, Poland & Sudan. Highly qualified, experienced & dedicate team of professionals with proficiency in latest technology and technical advances.

OVERALL REVIEW OF COMPANY

Product Portfolio

We are providing variety of products to the clientele. Currently the product portfolio includes followings:

Antibiotics (Penicillin), Anti Biotics (Cephalosporin), Anti Biotics, Macrolides, Quinolones, Anti Bacterial, Anti Fungal, Anti Malarial, Anti Viral, Anti Protozoal, Anti Anthelmintic, Sedative and Tranquilliser, Anti Depressant, Anti Manic, Anti Emetic, Anti Ulcer, Beta Blockers, Diuretics, Analgesic, Analgesic (NASID), Muscle Relaxants, Anti Tuberculosis, Vitamin Products, Anti Allergics, Corticosteroids, Hyper and Hypoglycemic, Others Customers satisfaction by delivering quality products has been the corner stone of our Company. The Company, therefore, believes in manufacturing of all critical and precision components in- house.

Manufacturing Activities

The formulation facilities are spread over 10 Acres of sprawling green campus. The companys manufacturing plant is situated in the district Gandhinagar, Rakanpur.

Company has highly experienced, highly qualified, highly dedicated professionals continuously updated with the latest technical and technological advances, manufacturing innovations and product standards in the field.

A singular reason why Shukra Pharmaceuticals continues to be the choice of people who value production efficiency, Safety, high output, economy and quality. For Shukra Pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing is a strategic partnership, from development to scheduled delivery. The Manufacturing practices are directed to ensure better utilization of capacities, investments in the latest.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREAT, RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is growing consistently and is expected to do so also in future. Quality of products will improve, as is evident from the recent publication of the new Indian Pharmacopeias and the activities of the Drugs Controller of India against "irrational combinations" and "counterfeits". We wish that these initiatives, which will lead to a safer healthcare environment for patients, will be followed up in a transparent and rational way.

Over the past decade, pharmaceutical companies have entered a difficult period where shareholders, the market and regulators have created significant pressures for change within the industry. The core issues for most of drug companies are declining productivity of in-house R & D, patent expiration of number of block buster drugs, increasing legal and regulatory concern, and pricing issue. As a result larger pharmaceutical companies are shifting to new business model with greater outsourcing of discovery services, clinical research and manufacturing.

Today Indian pharmaceutical Industry can look forward to the years to come, with great expectations. There are opportunities in expanding the range of generic products as more molecule come off patent, outsourcing, and above all, in focusing into drug discovery as more profits come from traditional plays. At the same time, the Indian Pharma Industry would have to contend with several challenges particularly the

Effects of new product patent Drug price control Regulatory reforms Infrastructure development Quality management and Conformance to global standards.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Being satisfied with the infrastructure of the company Mr. Dakshesh Shah, Director is gearing up to obtain ISO 9000 Certificate in view of the liberalization of economic policy of the country. This will provide an ample and unique opportunity for the further growth of the company.

Visualizing a meteoric all-round growth of Pharmaceutical Industry in India and abroad Shukra has set up a sophisticated injectable plant being fully committed by continuous improvement with its sound R&D base.

Further to attain financial strength through ever growing profitability to attain excellence while achieving "Supreme customer satisfaction" to attain the global recognition for the corporation and to focus on customers need and fulfill their expectations.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is operating only in two sectors i.e. pharmaceutical and Laboratory. But during the year the laboratory segment has commenced very minor commercial operation and therefore the segment reporting and performance standard is not applicable to the Company.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company is passing through the restructuring process and trying to come out of all difficulties by improving its turnover.

The Company has diversified its business activities and at the verge of achieving better financial performance. The Company has successfully implemented various operational excellence programs designed with the help of external consultants so as to optimize on cost and delivery commitments. The Companys cash flow position as at the yearend continues to remain strong.

Increased liquidity has strengthened the Companys confidence for launching new growth initiatives for the existing and emerging businesses of construction.

Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or it. more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations thereof, including:

Sr. No. Financial Ratio Year ended 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 1. Debtors Turnover 2.73 3.13 2. Inventory Turnover 5.15 3.10 3. Current Ratio 3.97 1.25 4. Debt Equity Ratio 0.05 0.20 5. Net Profit Margin (%) 24.86 7.47

Notes: -

-Debtors Turnover ratio increased due to good collection of receivables.

-Inventory Turnover ratio decreased due to as on date Closing stock Inventory is more than the average increase in sales compared to the previous year.

-Debt Equity Ratio decreased mainly due to decreased in Debt fund compared to Shareholders Fund.

-Net Profit Margin (%) increased due to increase in Net Profit and increase the Total Revenue of the Company in Current financial year as compared to previous financial year.

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Internal Control systems including the policies, procedures and guidelines of the Company are adequate and commensurate to the extent and nature of its operations. The controls are reviewed for effectiveness by the internal auditors and the audit committee too. Any deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee periodically and corrective steps are recommended and implemented.