Sibar Auto Parts Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Sibar Auto Parts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of State of Affairs of the company as 31st March 2024, its profits including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below be the key audit matter to be communicated in our audit report

Key Audit Matter How the matter was dealt with by the auditor Rejections/re-works being generated in the process of production. Our procedures included obtaining an understanding of the process and how the management is taking steps to reduce the rejections. We have intimated the management regarding the impact on the value of the inventory and ultimately the profitability. Long over dues from debtors We have obtained representations from the management regarding the non-receipt of the confirmations from certain debtors assuring that the same will be produced. We have considered the impact on the going concern and discussed the same with the management.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned and using the concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation p recludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A "a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books ;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements as on 31st March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no funds which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For P.Lakshmana Rao & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 001826S CA H.N. Deepak Edara Partner MRN: 254076 UDIN: 24254076BKAFFN1920 Place: Tirupathi Date: 05.08.2024

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Report on the Audit of Sibar Auto Parts Limited, Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 we report that:

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable

b) The Property, Plant, and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property, Plant, and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crores, in aggregate from financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the Companys products/ services Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the payment of interest for loans availed. The APSFC has rescheduled the repayment programme. As per the repayment schedule, the repayment period has not yet commenced.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable

x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the order are not applicable.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)to(c) of the Order are not applicable

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a-d) of the order are not applicable

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 69,50,660/- during the financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable. However, P.Laxmana Rao & Co, Chartered Accountants, Vijayawada was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for filing up the casual vacancy arising on account of the death of a partner of existing Statutory Auditors of the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, and other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting assumptions nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that materiality uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sibar Auto Parts Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.