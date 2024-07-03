SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹12.52
Prev. Close₹13.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹13.45
Day's Low₹12.5
52 Week's High₹18
52 Week's Low₹8.7
Book Value₹5.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.53
16.53
16.53
16.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.82
-5.43
-5.49
-5.61
Net Worth
9.71
11.1
11.04
10.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.28
23.23
19.31
15.95
yoy growth (%)
-12.68
20.26
21.03
-1.6
Raw materials
-14.36
-15.71
-12.12
-8.98
As % of sales
70.8
67.66
62.79
56.27
Employee costs
-3.95
-3.97
-3.31
-3.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.59
0.08
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.76
-0.46
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
-0.61
0.89
0.92
0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.68
20.26
21.03
-1.6
Op profit growth
153.15
-314.66
-21.39
12.28
EBIT growth
194.33
-243.8
87.3
32.93
Net profit growth
104.68
-8,576.26
-146.03
-116.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
19.32
15.96
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
19.32
15.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
P Madhuprathap
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sugunamma Pemmasani
Managing Director
P Ravichandra
Chairman & Independent Directo
Yadla Narayana
Independent Director
Rajesh Katragadda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakshit Sethiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sibar Auto Parts Ltd
Summary
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd was incorporated in Feb.83 as a Private Limited Company. In Mar.94, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and got its current name. It was promoted by P V Narayana and A Chenna Krishnaiah. The Company presently manufactures and markets aluminium hard chrome plated cylinder kits for two-wheelers. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing of auto components such as Cylinder Heads, Crankcases for Three Wheelers, Aluminium parts for CAC tanks, Aluminium Parts in Electrical Segments such as Connectors, Core boxes etc. Its products are well suited for vehicles produced by several leading companies in the world like Motto Beccane, Peugeot, TVS, Enfield, Bajaj, Hero Majestic and Kinetic. In 1996 SAPL increased the installed capacity of Cylinders from 20000 to 35000 total increase of 15000 cylinders with existing infrastructure facilities. The project cost of expansion came to Rs. 300 lacs. It also came out with a programme to setup a unit in Guruvarajapalle, Renigunta Road, Tirupati, for the production of Pistons, Pistons Rings & Pistons Pins for the two wheelers with a capacity of 45000 Pistons per month,100000 Pistons Rings Sets per month, and 45000 Pistons Pins per month.Company also proposed to setup one more unit for chrome plating of 15000 Alluminium Cylinder Blocks per month for two wheelers at Waluj, Near Aurangabad, Maharastra. The total cost for the proposed project was estimated to Rs. 13.25 crores During year 1997-98,
The Sibar Auto Parts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is ₹21.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sibar Auto Parts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is ₹8.7 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.36%, 3 Years at 0.10%, 1 Year at 23.77%, 6 Month at -11.23%, 3 Month at 9.33% and 1 Month at 2.18%.
