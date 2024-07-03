iifl-logo-icon 1
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Share Price

12.98
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

  • Open12.52
  • Day's High13.45
  • 52 Wk High18
  • Prev. Close13.12
  • Day's Low12.5
  • 52 Wk Low 8.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.45
  • Div. Yield0
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

12.52

Prev. Close

13.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

13.45

Day's Low

12.5

52 Week's High

18

52 Week's Low

8.7

Book Value

5.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.01%

Non-Promoter- 51.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.53

16.53

16.53

16.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.82

-5.43

-5.49

-5.61

Net Worth

9.71

11.1

11.04

10.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.28

23.23

19.31

15.95

yoy growth (%)

-12.68

20.26

21.03

-1.6

Raw materials

-14.36

-15.71

-12.12

-8.98

As % of sales

70.8

67.66

62.79

56.27

Employee costs

-3.95

-3.97

-3.31

-3.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.3

-1.59

0.08

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.76

-0.46

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

-0.61

0.89

0.92

0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.68

20.26

21.03

-1.6

Op profit growth

153.15

-314.66

-21.39

12.28

EBIT growth

194.33

-243.8

87.3

32.93

Net profit growth

104.68

-8,576.26

-146.03

-116.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

19.32

15.96

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

19.32

15.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0.27

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sibar Auto Parts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

P Madhuprathap

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sugunamma Pemmasani

Managing Director

P Ravichandra

Chairman & Independent Directo

Yadla Narayana

Independent Director

Rajesh Katragadda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakshit Sethiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sibar Auto Parts Ltd

Summary

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd was incorporated in Feb.83 as a Private Limited Company. In Mar.94, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and got its current name. It was promoted by P V Narayana and A Chenna Krishnaiah. The Company presently manufactures and markets aluminium hard chrome plated cylinder kits for two-wheelers. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing of auto components such as Cylinder Heads, Crankcases for Three Wheelers, Aluminium parts for CAC tanks, Aluminium Parts in Electrical Segments such as Connectors, Core boxes etc. Its products are well suited for vehicles produced by several leading companies in the world like Motto Beccane, Peugeot, TVS, Enfield, Bajaj, Hero Majestic and Kinetic. In 1996 SAPL increased the installed capacity of Cylinders from 20000 to 35000 total increase of 15000 cylinders with existing infrastructure facilities. The project cost of expansion came to Rs. 300 lacs. It also came out with a programme to setup a unit in Guruvarajapalle, Renigunta Road, Tirupati, for the production of Pistons, Pistons Rings & Pistons Pins for the two wheelers with a capacity of 45000 Pistons per month,100000 Pistons Rings Sets per month, and 45000 Pistons Pins per month.Company also proposed to setup one more unit for chrome plating of 15000 Alluminium Cylinder Blocks per month for two wheelers at Waluj, Near Aurangabad, Maharastra. The total cost for the proposed project was estimated to Rs. 13.25 crores During year 1997-98,
Company FAQs

What is the Sibar Auto Parts Ltd share price today?

The Sibar Auto Parts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is ₹21.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sibar Auto Parts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is ₹8.7 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd?

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.36%, 3 Years at 0.10%, 1 Year at 23.77%, 6 Month at -11.23%, 3 Month at 9.33% and 1 Month at 2.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sibar Auto Parts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.98 %

