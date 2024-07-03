Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Summary

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd was incorporated in Feb.83 as a Private Limited Company. In Mar.94, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and got its current name. It was promoted by P V Narayana and A Chenna Krishnaiah. The Company presently manufactures and markets aluminium hard chrome plated cylinder kits for two-wheelers. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing of auto components such as Cylinder Heads, Crankcases for Three Wheelers, Aluminium parts for CAC tanks, Aluminium Parts in Electrical Segments such as Connectors, Core boxes etc. Its products are well suited for vehicles produced by several leading companies in the world like Motto Beccane, Peugeot, TVS, Enfield, Bajaj, Hero Majestic and Kinetic. In 1996 SAPL increased the installed capacity of Cylinders from 20000 to 35000 total increase of 15000 cylinders with existing infrastructure facilities. The project cost of expansion came to Rs. 300 lacs. It also came out with a programme to setup a unit in Guruvarajapalle, Renigunta Road, Tirupati, for the production of Pistons, Pistons Rings & Pistons Pins for the two wheelers with a capacity of 45000 Pistons per month,100000 Pistons Rings Sets per month, and 45000 Pistons Pins per month.Company also proposed to setup one more unit for chrome plating of 15000 Alluminium Cylinder Blocks per month for two wheelers at Waluj, Near Aurangabad, Maharastra. The total cost for the proposed project was estimated to Rs. 13.25 crores During year 1997-98, Company expanded the installed capacity by increasing to 540,000 nos cylinders per annum and commissioned production from expanded capacity in the month of Jan 1998.