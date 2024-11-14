Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SIBAR AUTO PARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at D4 & D5 Industrial Estate Renigunta Road Tirupati Andhra Pradesh-517506 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SIBAR AUTO PARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at D4 & D5 Industrial Estate Renigunta Road Tirupati Andhra Pradesh-517506 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors; 2. The 41st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024. Pursuant to the various circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company shall provide a platform to the members to participate in General Meeting through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 3. Approved the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting and Directors report along with the annexures. The meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

SIBAR AUTO PARTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at D4 & D5 Industrial Estate Renigunta Road Tirupati Andhra Pradesh-517506 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their just concluded meeting had, inter-alia, transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Audited financial statements for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the cash flow statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Took note of the Auditors Report on Quarterly and Year to Date Financial Results of the Company. The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and ended at 04:30 P.M. This is for your information and necessary records. Read less.. Submission of Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024