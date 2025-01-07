iifl-logo-icon 1
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.5
(-0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.28

23.23

19.31

15.95

yoy growth (%)

-12.68

20.26

21.03

-1.6

Raw materials

-14.36

-15.71

-12.12

-8.98

As % of sales

70.8

67.66

62.79

56.27

Employee costs

-3.95

-3.97

-3.31

-3.08

As % of sales

19.5

17.09

17.14

19.31

Other costs

-3.94

-4.32

-3.51

-3.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.43

18.59

18.17

21.5

Operating profit

-1.97

-0.78

0.36

0.46

OPM

-9.74

-3.35

1.88

2.89

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.76

-0.46

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.66

-0.56

-0.36

Other income

0.22

0.61

0.75

0.14

Profit before tax

-3.3

-1.59

0.08

-0.02

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Tax rate

0.32

1.66

-77.23

313.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.31

-1.61

0.01

-0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.04

Net profit

-3.31

-1.61

0.01

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

104.68

-8,576.26

-146.03

-116.51

NPM

-16.33

-6.96

0.09

-0.25

