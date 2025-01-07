Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.28
23.23
19.31
15.95
yoy growth (%)
-12.68
20.26
21.03
-1.6
Raw materials
-14.36
-15.71
-12.12
-8.98
As % of sales
70.8
67.66
62.79
56.27
Employee costs
-3.95
-3.97
-3.31
-3.08
As % of sales
19.5
17.09
17.14
19.31
Other costs
-3.94
-4.32
-3.51
-3.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.43
18.59
18.17
21.5
Operating profit
-1.97
-0.78
0.36
0.46
OPM
-9.74
-3.35
1.88
2.89
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.76
-0.46
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.66
-0.56
-0.36
Other income
0.22
0.61
0.75
0.14
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.59
0.08
-0.02
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax rate
0.32
1.66
-77.23
313.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.31
-1.61
0.01
-0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.04
Net profit
-3.31
-1.61
0.01
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
104.68
-8,576.26
-146.03
-116.51
NPM
-16.33
-6.96
0.09
-0.25
