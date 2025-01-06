Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.3
-1.59
0.08
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.76
-0.46
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
-0.61
0.89
0.92
0.53
Other operating items
Operating
-4.91
-1.48
0.47
0.17
Capital expenditure
1.48
3.14
3.32
1.48
Free cash flow
-3.43
1.65
3.79
1.65
Equity raised
4.35
0.72
-8.27
-12.64
Investing
0
0
-0.07
0
Financing
2.04
5.13
6.66
5.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.96
7.51
2.1
-5.39
