Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.59
(-4.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Sibar Auto Parts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.3

-1.59

0.08

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.76

-0.46

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

-0.61

0.89

0.92

0.53

Other operating items

Operating

-4.91

-1.48

0.47

0.17

Capital expenditure

1.48

3.14

3.32

1.48

Free cash flow

-3.43

1.65

3.79

1.65

Equity raised

4.35

0.72

-8.27

-12.64

Investing

0

0

-0.07

0

Financing

2.04

5.13

6.66

5.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.96

7.51

2.1

-5.39

