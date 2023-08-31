To the Members of Siddha Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Siddha Ventures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of standalone the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation and Existence of Inventories We have focused on the valuation and existence of the inventories in Equity because these represents a principal element on the net assets in the Financial Statements We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments and inventories. For quoted instruments we have independently obtained the market value and recalculated the fair value. For unquoted instruments we have obtained an understanding of various methods used by the management and analyzed the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made for estimating the fair value and other various data used while arriving at the fair value measurements

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) No managerial remuneration has been paid to the directors during the year ended 31 March 2024

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone

Ind AS financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year, so reporting under this clause for the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used the accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software but only from 18th August 2023 to 31st March 2024

Further, from 18th August 2023 to 31st March 2024 where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of the audit

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending 31 March 2024

SD/-

Krishna Kumar Chanani

Partner,

K K Chanani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Membership No. 056045

FRN No. 322232E

UDIN No.24056045BKBIJA8568

Kolkata, the 28th May, 2024

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the Ind AS financial statements of Siddha Ventures Limited

(i) (a) The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment or capitalized any intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024 and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a) (A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) There is no immovable property held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024 and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company has maintained inventory in form of equity shares.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans in the nature of loans and advances to the other entities, the details are furnished below:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year NIL NIL NIL -Others 48.00 -Subsidiary 0.90 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date NIL NIL NIL -Others 445.57 -subsidiary 9.97

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided to the extent applicable to it are not prejudicial to the interest of the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year, the schedule of the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated as "repayable on demand". As per the information and explanation given to us and the books examined by us in respect of the loan and advances in the nature of loans, no written schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayment of principal amounts and payment of interest.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, since all the loans given by the company are repayable on demand during the year, the company has not demanded the repayment of full amount of such loans and interest, we are unable to comment on the amount of overdue for more than ninety days as at balance sheet date

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management and books examined by us there has not been any loan or advances in the nature of loan granted which has been fallen due during the year, has been not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to the same parties.

(f) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying the terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are:

Particulars All Parties including related Party (In lacs) Promoters (In lacs) Related Parties (In lacs) Aggregate amounts of loans/advances in nature of loans where: - Loan is repayable on demand (A) 445.57 - 9.97 - Loan Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 445.47 - 9.97 Percentage of Loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans. 97.81 - 2.19

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given security or made investments to which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company in generally is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of goods and service taxes, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on 31st March,2024.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes during the year by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer / further public offer / debt instruments and term loans hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Ind AS financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) to(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company does not have an internal audit system as it is not required to have an internal audit system as per the Section 138 of Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xiv) (a to b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) With respect to obligations under Corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company is not required to spend towards CSR based on criteria as specified under section 134(5) of the Act during the year and there are no such ongoing projects and unspent amount related to it, hence no reporting is required to be reported under the clause (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Siddha Ventures Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Siddha Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

