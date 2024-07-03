SectorFinance
Open₹14.02
Prev. Close₹13.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.06
Day's High₹14.62
Day's Low₹13.27
52 Week's High₹21.11
52 Week's Low₹7.8
Book Value₹41.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.5
P/E3.79
EPS3.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.82
28.03
6.75
6.45
Net Worth
38.82
38.03
16.75
16.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.52
-0.44
0.35
-4.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.29
1.34
0
0
0.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.29
1.34
0
0
0.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.13
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Laxmipat Sethia
Chairman & Director
Siddharth Sethia
Independent Director
Sushma Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Sethia
Independent Director
Rana Pratap Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
Siddha Ventures Ltd. (Previously known IFB Securities Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.91, which later on was changed to its present name as Siddha Ventures Ltd effective from 10th May 2007. The company is engaged in the business of trading in shares.The Company was jointly promoted by IFB Industries and Bijon Nag, the Promoter of the IFB Group of Companies including IFB Industries, IFB Agro Industries and IFB Leasing & Finance.To expand its investment activity, the Company came out with a public issue in Dec.94. It raised money to increase its investment exposure, to finance the deposit/advance for receiving the NSE membership and to invest in two associate companies.IFB, in association with a Member of the Calcutta Stock Exchange (50:50 stake), has floated CPL Securities. Since then, the Company received corporate membership of the Calcutta Bourse. The Company bought a 65% stake in Cantor Capital Corporation, US, a Member Broker of NASDAQ, which helps it play a pivotal role as a broker, especially for US-based FIIs. In Sep.95, the Company obtained the OTCEI dealership.
The Siddha Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddha Ventures Ltd is ₹13.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siddha Ventures Ltd is 3.79 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddha Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddha Ventures Ltd is ₹7.8 and ₹21.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siddha Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.28%, 3 Years at 12.56%, 1 Year at 25.65%, 6 Month at 34.23%, 3 Month at 45.42% and 1 Month at -5.74%.
