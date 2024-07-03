iifl-logo-icon 1
Siddha Ventures Ltd Share Price

13.5
(-3.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  • Open14.02
  • Day's High14.62
  • 52 Wk High21.11
  • Prev. Close13.96
  • Day's Low13.27
  • 52 Wk Low 7.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.06
  • P/E3.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.86
  • EPS3.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Siddha Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

14.02

Prev. Close

13.96

Turnover(Lac.)

2.06

Day's High

14.62

Day's Low

13.27

52 Week's High

21.11

52 Week's Low

7.8

Book Value

41.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.5

P/E

3.79

EPS

3.68

Divi. Yield

0

Siddha Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Siddha Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siddha Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 94.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siddha Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.82

28.03

6.75

6.45

Net Worth

38.82

38.03

16.75

16.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.52

-0.44

0.35

-4.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.29

1.34

0

0

0.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.29

1.34

0

0

0.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.13

0.02

Siddha Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siddha Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Laxmipat Sethia

Chairman & Director

Siddharth Sethia

Independent Director

Sushma Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Sethia

Independent Director

Rana Pratap Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siddha Ventures Ltd

Summary

Siddha Ventures Ltd. (Previously known IFB Securities Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.91, which later on was changed to its present name as Siddha Ventures Ltd effective from 10th May 2007. The company is engaged in the business of trading in shares.The Company was jointly promoted by IFB Industries and Bijon Nag, the Promoter of the IFB Group of Companies including IFB Industries, IFB Agro Industries and IFB Leasing & Finance.To expand its investment activity, the Company came out with a public issue in Dec.94. It raised money to increase its investment exposure, to finance the deposit/advance for receiving the NSE membership and to invest in two associate companies.IFB, in association with a Member of the Calcutta Stock Exchange (50:50 stake), has floated CPL Securities. Since then, the Company received corporate membership of the Calcutta Bourse. The Company bought a 65% stake in Cantor Capital Corporation, US, a Member Broker of NASDAQ, which helps it play a pivotal role as a broker, especially for US-based FIIs. In Sep.95, the Company obtained the OTCEI dealership.
Company FAQs

What is the Siddha Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Siddha Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siddha Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siddha Ventures Ltd is ₹13.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siddha Ventures Ltd is 3.79 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siddha Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siddha Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siddha Ventures Ltd is ₹7.8 and ₹21.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siddha Ventures Ltd?

Siddha Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.28%, 3 Years at 12.56%, 1 Year at 25.65%, 6 Month at 34.23%, 3 Month at 45.42% and 1 Month at -5.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siddha Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siddha Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.76 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 94.05 %

