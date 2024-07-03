Summary

Siddha Ventures Ltd. (Previously known IFB Securities Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.91, which later on was changed to its present name as Siddha Ventures Ltd effective from 10th May 2007. The company is engaged in the business of trading in shares.The Company was jointly promoted by IFB Industries and Bijon Nag, the Promoter of the IFB Group of Companies including IFB Industries, IFB Agro Industries and IFB Leasing & Finance.To expand its investment activity, the Company came out with a public issue in Dec.94. It raised money to increase its investment exposure, to finance the deposit/advance for receiving the NSE membership and to invest in two associate companies.IFB, in association with a Member of the Calcutta Stock Exchange (50:50 stake), has floated CPL Securities. Since then, the Company received corporate membership of the Calcutta Bourse. The Company bought a 65% stake in Cantor Capital Corporation, US, a Member Broker of NASDAQ, which helps it play a pivotal role as a broker, especially for US-based FIIs. In Sep.95, the Company obtained the OTCEI dealership.

