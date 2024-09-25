Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the BOD of the Company held on Friday, 30th August, 2024, at 3.30 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company Sethia House, 23/24 Radha Bazar Street, 1st Floor, Kolkata-700001 transacted and approved the following matters inter-alia: Approved and recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Sethia (DIN- 09058407), who is retiring by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the companies Act, 2013, in the ensuring AGM for the approval of shareholder. 2. Approved the date, time and calendar of events and Notice of 33rd AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M, through VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find hereunder the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Circulars issued by MCA and SEBI Time of Commencement of the Meeting : 10:30 A.M Time of conclusion of the Meeting: 10:53 A.M (thereafter 15 minutes were given for e-voting to members at the AGM) Pursuant to Provisions of Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations) and Section 139, 142 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, and based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company and as approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held today i.e. 25th September 2024 have appointed M/s Damle Dhandhania & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 325361E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 years from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2029 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) The Company has now received the report and requisite disclosure of voting results of the meeting in terms of Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and are forthwith forwarding a copy thereof for your official records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)