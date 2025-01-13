Siddha Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.82
28.03
6.75
6.45
Net Worth
38.82
38.03
16.75
16.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.82
38.03
16.75
16.45
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.8
38.01
16.71
16.27
Inventories
34.25
33.61
13.52
13.1
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.22
0.4
0.4
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.56
4.2
3.09
3.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.3
-0.32
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.16
Total Assets
38.82
38.03
16.75
16.44
