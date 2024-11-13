Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SIDDHA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (the said Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Sethia House 23/24 Radha Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata-700001 to inter-alia consider the following business as under :- 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider the appointment of M/s Rahul Bansal & Associates. Chartered Accountants (FRN No: 327098E) having its office at 31 JL Nehru Road Kolkata- 700071 as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY: 2024-2025 to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company . 3. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. This is to inform you that in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 has inter- alia transacted the following business: Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. Considered the appointment of M/s Rahul Bansal & Associates., Chartered Accountants (FRN No: 327098E) having its office at 31 JL Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071 as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year: 2024-2025 to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Chapter IX of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board meeting was commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 04:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the BOD of the Company held on Friday, 30th August, 2024, at 3.30 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company Sethia House, 23/24 Radha Bazar Street, 1st Floor, Kolkata-700001 transacted and approved the following matters inter-alia: Approved and recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Sethia (DIN- 09058407), who is retiring by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the companies Act, 2013, in the ensuring AGM for the approval of shareholder. 2. Approved the date, time and calendar of events and Notice of 33rd AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M, through VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations) and Section 139, 142 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder as amended from time to time and subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM based on the recommendation of the Audit Commitee the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30.08.2024 have appointed M/s Damle Dhandhania & Co, Chartered Accountants FRN: 325361E as the statutory auditor of the company for the period of five years from the conclusion of this AGM until conclusion of AGM to be held in 2029

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SIDDHA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the said Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th August 2024 at 03:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Sethia House 23/24 Radha Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata-700001 to inter-alia consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. Kindly take the information on your records and oblige us. This is to inform you that in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, Friday, 09th August, 2024 has inter- alia transacted the following business: Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. Considered and informed the Board of Directors of the Company that w.e.f 30.03.2024 Siddha Midcity Private Limited is not a subsidiary of Siddha Ventures Limited as we have not subscribed the offer given by Siddha Midcity Private Limited to acquire further shares under Rights Issue Scheme. Hence Consolidated Financial Statements shall no longer be required. The Board meeting was commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 04:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, Wednesday, 24th July, 2024 has inter- alia transacted the following business: Considered and recorded the mail and communication dated 28.06.2024 received from the Bombay Stock Exchange regarding non-compliance of regulation 3(5) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 in relation to proper maintenance of Structural Digital Database and the Boards observation thereto. The Board meeting was commenced at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 12:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SIDDHA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (the said Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Sethia House 23/24 Radha Bazar Street 1st Floor Kolkata-700001 to inter-alia consider the following business as under :- 1. To consider approve and take on record the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To consider and record the resignation of Mr. Sandip Sharma (DIN: 07471333) Independent Director of the Company. 3. To consider and record the resignation of Mr. Jai Prakash Singh (DIN: 08542136) Independent Director of the Company. 4. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss with the permission of the Chairman. This is to inform you that in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 has inter- alia transacted the following business: Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. Considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Sandip Sharma, (DIN: 07471333) Independent Director of the Company. Considered and accepted the resignation of Mr. Jai Prakash Singh, (DIN: 08542136) Independent Director of the Company. The Board meeting was commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 05:00 P.M. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Diclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements along with Limited Review Report of our Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that in pursuance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, Friday, 22nd March, 2024 has inter- alia transacted the following business: Considered and discussed about the Letter of Offer received from Siddha Midcity Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) for subscription of 39,200 Equity Shares under Rights Issue. The Board discussed the matter in detail and decided unanimously not to subscribe the equity shares under rights issue because the Company is already having sufficient investments in its subsidiary considering the fact that post rights issue the percentage of holding of the company will reduce proportionately. The Board meeting was commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 12:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024