Sidh Automobiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.96
2.96
2.96
2.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.08
Net Worth
3.02
3.01
3
3.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.02
3.01
3
3.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.69
2.67
2.67
2.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.64
0.66
0.61
0.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.48
2.48
2.48
2.39
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.47
-0.42
-0.24
Cash
0.17
0.18
0.16
0.03
Total Assets
3.02
3.01
2.99
3.05
