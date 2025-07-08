iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sidh Automobiles Ltd Share Price Live

12.5
(0%)
Oct 13, 2016|09:44:07 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.5
  • Day's High12.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low12.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E1.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.51
  • EPS9.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sidh Automobiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.5

Day's Low

12.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.7

P/E

1.34

EPS

9.31

Divi. Yield

0

Sidh Automobiles Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sidh Automobiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sidh Automobiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:48 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.75%

Non-Promoter- 75.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sidh Automobiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.96

2.96

2.96

2.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.08

Net Worth

3.02

3.01

3

3.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.02

15.37

-15.25

-0.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

88.67

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

88.67

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.05

View Annually Results

Sidh Automobiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sidh Automobiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Harvinder Singh

Managing Director

Anil Sharma

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar

Independent Director

Hari Mohan Gupta

Independent Director

Nilesh Harkesh Yadav

Independent Director

Jubin Premji Gada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumar

Independent Director

Niraj Nabh Kumar

Independent Director

SANDIP GHOSE

Independent Director

Saloni Mehra

Non Executive Director

Prashant Kumar

Registered Office

R-13 S/F Greater Kailash-I,

New Delhi - 110048

Tel: 91-11-41704252

Website: http://www.sidhgroup.in

Email: sidhindia1985@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Sidh Automobiles Limited was incorporated on February 16, 1985 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 26, 1985. Subsequently, the Company got registered with RBI as NBFC. The...
Read More

Reports by Sidh Automobiles Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sidh Automobiles Ltd share price today?

The Sidh Automobiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sidh Automobiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sidh Automobiles Ltd is ₹3.70 Cr. as of 13 Oct ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sidh Automobiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sidh Automobiles Ltd is 1.34 and 0.64 as of 13 Oct ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sidh Automobiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sidh Automobiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sidh Automobiles Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Oct ‘16

What is the CAGR of Sidh Automobiles Ltd?

Sidh Automobiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sidh Automobiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sidh Automobiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sidh Automobiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.