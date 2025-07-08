Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹12.5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.5
Day's Low₹12.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.7
P/E1.34
EPS9.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.96
2.96
2.96
2.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.08
Net Worth
3.02
3.01
3
3.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.02
15.37
-15.25
-0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
88.67
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
88.67
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harvinder Singh
Managing Director
Anil Sharma
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar
Independent Director
Hari Mohan Gupta
Independent Director
Nilesh Harkesh Yadav
Independent Director
Jubin Premji Gada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumar
Independent Director
Niraj Nabh Kumar
Independent Director
SANDIP GHOSE
Independent Director
Saloni Mehra
Non Executive Director
Prashant Kumar
R-13 S/F Greater Kailash-I,
New Delhi - 110048
Tel: 91-11-41704252
Website: http://www.sidhgroup.in
Email: sidhindia1985@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Sidh Automobiles Limited was incorporated on February 16, 1985 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 26, 1985. Subsequently, the Company got registered with RBI as NBFC. The...
