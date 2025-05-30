Board Meeting 30 May 2025 27 May 2025

Sidh Automobiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair We are hereby submitting the Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Audited Results for quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 8 May 2025 8 May 2025

We herewith submit the revised outcome of the board meeting held today We herewith submit the revised change in management as per the attached agenda We herewith submit the outcome of board meeting held today to discuss the agendas attached herewith

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

Sidh Automobiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday 11th day of February 2025 at 03:00 PM Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, the 11th day of February, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at R-13, S/F, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M. considered and approved inter-alia: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024 along-with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure-A. 2. Integrated Filing (Financials) as per the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD2/CIR/P/2024/185 as Annexure-B. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

We are hereby submitting the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 28.11.2024.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Sidh Automobiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sidh Automobiles Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)The Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024; 2)Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Intimation regarding change in management of the Company w.e.f 25.10.2024. We are hereby submitting the Revised Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. inter alia has approved the following: 1.Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 alongwith Director Report for the FY 2023-24. 2.Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company 3. Appointment of MSTR & Associates, Practicing Company secretary as Scrutinizer of the Company for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company and others.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024