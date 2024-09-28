We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. inter alia has approved the following: 1.Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 alongwith Director Report for the FY 2023-24. 2.Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company 3. Appointment of MSTR & Associates, Practicing Company secretary as Scrutinizer of the Company for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company and others Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of Annual general Meeting of the Company held on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at R-13, S/F Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations , 2015, we are submitting the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the annual General Meeting of M/s. Sidh Automobiles Limited held on September 28, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)