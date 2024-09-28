iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sidh Automobiles Ltd AGM

12.5
(0%)
Oct 13, 2016|09:44:07 AM

Sidh Automobiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. inter alia has approved the following: 1.Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 alongwith Director Report for the FY 2023-24. 2.Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company 3. Appointment of MSTR & Associates, Practicing Company secretary as Scrutinizer of the Company for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company and others Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of Annual general Meeting of the Company held on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at R-13, S/F Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations , 2015, we are submitting the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the annual General Meeting of M/s. Sidh Automobiles Limited held on September 28, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Sidh Automobiles: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sidh Automobiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.