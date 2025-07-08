Sidh Automobiles Ltd Summary

Sidh Automobiles Limited was incorporated on February 16, 1985 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 26, 1985. Subsequently, the Company got registered with RBI as NBFC. The Company is NBFC Company, which is doing the business of financing and investment such as NBFC Company. The Company has knowledge of business i.e. NBFC which is core business of the Company. TheCompany is trying to improve/spread the business of the Company throughout India by performing well and expanding the business.During the year 2020, the Company has focused on enhancing the NBFC Business. Further, Company is carrying on the business of dealers, importers, stockist, distributors, wholesalers and retailers all types and components parts of automobiles, cycles, vehicles and conveyances and their engines, chassis, bodies, and all other things used in connection therewith.