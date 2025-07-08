iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sidh Automobiles Ltd Company Summary

12.5
(0%)
Oct 13, 2016|09:44:07 AM

Sidh Automobiles Ltd Summary

Sidh Automobiles Limited was incorporated on February 16, 1985 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 26, 1985. Subsequently, the Company got registered with RBI as NBFC. The Company is NBFC Company, which is doing the business of financing and investment such as NBFC Company. The Company has knowledge of business i.e. NBFC which is core business of the Company. TheCompany is trying to improve/spread the business of the Company throughout India by performing well and expanding the business.During the year 2020, the Company has focused on enhancing the NBFC Business. Further, Company is carrying on the business of dealers, importers, stockist, distributors, wholesalers and retailers all types and components parts of automobiles, cycles, vehicles and conveyances and their engines, chassis, bodies, and all other things used in connection therewith.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.